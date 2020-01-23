Who would have guessed the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen has a collection of trees native to Mexico, Central America and South America?
Portraits of these trees, by celebrated Twin Cities photographer Xavier Tavera, will be on exhibit in the Reedy Art Gallery at the Arboretum, beginning in February.
Also exhibiting are Latinx artists Jessica Bortoni, an abstract and representational painter, and Luis Fitch, whose screen prints are inspired by the plant world.
Tavera, born and raised in Mexico City, studied law, and pursued photography on the side. He accepted a job that brought him to the Twin Cities. Here, he began taking photographs, documenting the subcultures that arise within immigrant communities. His portraits provided insight into not only the differences, but the similarities among people of different races and cultures.
Arboretum arts and sculpture curator Wendy DePaolis was aware of Tavera’s work, and invited him to do a show representing Latinx people in the Reedy Gallery.
They brainstormed ideas that would incorporate the Arboretum’s mission to bring art and nature together to foster deeper appreciation for the natural world across all cultures.
Alan Branhagen, director of operations, gave Tavera a tour of the Arboretum, pointing its many different areas, woodland, prairie, and marsh. As they walked, Branhagen pointed out the trees that are not only native in this part of Minnesota and the United States, but are also native to Mexico, Central America and South America.
“How in the world can trees that grow in the Minnesota climate grow in Mexico or South America?” Tavera wondered to Branhagen.
Branhagen explained that these trees thrive in the higher altitudes of the mountain regions throughout Mexico, Central and South America, similar in climate and conditions in the northern states of the United States and Minnesota.
Tavera realized that trees don’t care about borders or countries. Like humans, they adapt to their conditions and given the right environment, grow and thrive.
“Trees have much in common with humans,” Tavera said in a recent phone interview. “Trees don’t grow within countries, but on whole continents. Trees don’t recognize a division of countries, they don’t recognize borders. Nature doesn’t care about geographic borders.”
Tavera proposed a series of portraits of the trees native to both North and South America. He took the photographs over a series of evenings in the early winter.
“They had pointed out which trees were from Central and South America. I made notes and went to the Arb when the sun was going down,” Tavera said.
He found beauty in the mathematical grids of the bare branches of the trees. And as in portrait photography, using the same method. “With a portrait, when I approach the person, I analyze the person,” Tavera said. “It’s the same with the trees, and like a human subject, they can offer you different faces.”
He didn’t find it unusual to shoot the bare trees.
“They are like a person. They will have a different look whether I photograph in winter or in summer,” Tavera said. “I think it is very important to be able to portray the structures of the trees. When they are dormant (in winter) what remains is also important.”