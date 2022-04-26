The Minnesota Valley Community Band presents its 36th annual Spring Concert 3 p.m. Sunday May 1.
Highlights on the program include: "Star Wars Trilogy" — five themes from three "Star Wars" movies — "Imperial March" ("Darth Vader’s Theme"), "Princess Leia’s Theme," "Battle in the Forest," "Yoda’s Theme," and "Star Wars Main Theme."
Other concert selections are: "La Procession du Rocio," depicting a town festival in Spain; and "Blue Shades," inspired by the big band era of the 1930s and 1940s.
The concert is in the Chanhassen High School theater, 2200 Lyman Blvd, Chanhassen. There is no admission fee.