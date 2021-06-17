The Minnesota Valley Community Band is returning to live audiences June 24 at Shakopee's Huber Park.
Comprised of 60 area musicians, the performance at the Huber Bandstand will be the group’s first outing since COVID-19 shut down much of normal life in March 2020.
The concert set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. The bandstand is located in downtown Shakopee near the south end of the Highway 101 bridge.
Familiar titles on the program include "National Emblem," "Malaguena," "Shenandoah," "Amparrito Roca," "The Sound of Music," "Just a Closer Walk with Thee," and "When the Saints Go Marching In." Other notable pieces include works by composers J.P. Sousa, George Gershwin, and Ralph Vaughn Williams.
The MVCB, starting it’s 35th season, rehearses at Chanhassen High School and performs this summer in Victoria and Chaska as well as in Shakopee.
Band members from the Shakopee area include Adam and Michael Davis, Jeremy Hier, Larry Kennedy, Stephanie McLaughlin, Jane Chase, and Melissa Whiting.