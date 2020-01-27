Are you game?
Pheasant’s Forever’s Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic returns to Minnesota for the fifth time in its 18-year history February 14-16, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Previous stops were made in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2017.
Never heard of it?
It’s only the largest upland hunting and conservation event in the country.
That being said, it’s still hard to describe. There are exhibitors displaying everything from boots and binoculars to Berettas, Brownings and Benellis.
There are also dogs, dog food, dog trainers and dog kennels.
The traditional start the Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic is a Bird Dog Parade. At last year’s Pheasant Fest in Illinois, the parade featured over 100 dogs representing 35 different breeds.
Woof!
Not going to lie, dogs rule the roost(er).
“We have a bird dog stage where we bring in the best trainers in the nation,” said Pheasants Forever Public Relation Manager Jared Wiklund. “You can learn how to pick a puppy. You can learn about obedience. You can even learn about teaching your dog to find shed antlers.
“A panel discussion,” he added, “features more than 200 years of dog-training experience.”
Future
A youth village caters to kids (future conservation leaders).
“It’s about getting outside,” said Wiklund.
Youth Village features include decoy carving, coloring stations, indoor air rifle range, indoor archery range and an indoor activity center.
Brand new this year is Pheasant Fest’s Path to the Uplands Stage.
“It’s for people who aren’t into bird hunting yet, but might be thinking about it,” said Wiklund.
An events summary on the PF website says its Path to the Uplands concept serves as a platform for dynamic individuals to share their passion for wide-open spaces and serenity that is provided by upland wildlife habitat.
Presenters will tell why they got involved, how they got involved and how they get others involved.
Expect the locavore movement to be one of their answers.
“People want to know where there food comes from,” said Wiklund, “specifically, where their meat comes from.”
A locavore is someone who eats food grown or produced locally.
Pheasant Fest’s Wild Game Cooking Stage is the perfect segue
The first line in speaker Danielle Prewitt’s bio says she’s a “true field to table enthusiast who takes pride in harvesting, processing and cooking wild game.”
Sounds like locavore.
Other featured Wild Game Cooking Stage speakers include Jack Hennessy, Lisa Erickson and Wade Truong.
Recipes they share include pheasant booyah, mallard hot dish (mallard mash?), pheasant with a mushroom cream sauce and the fancy slow-roasted vanilla venison with Colby corn cakes.
Yum.
Habitat
A Public Lands Pavilion celebrates the country’s 800 million acres of public lands.
Public Lands Stage headliners include Sam Soholt (Soholt, a photographer, spent a year traveling the country hunting public lands with his Public Lands Bus as his home. The bus, which has become a symbol of protecting public lands, will be featured on the show floor) and Land Tawney, president and CEO of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.
On Saturday morning, Outdoor News’ Rob Drieslein will moderate a session that includes Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, State Representative Jamie Becker-Finn, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Project Leader Scott Glup, Clay County Commissioner Jenny Mongeau, and Pheasants Forever’s Eran Sandquist. They’ll be discussing the threats and opportunities to public lands in Minnesota.
The flip side to public lands is private lands. In addition to the always popular Pollinator Plaza, there will be a habitat help desk connecting land owners with trained wildlife biologists.
The goal of both is to improve habitat.
You can say the same about Pheasant Fest.