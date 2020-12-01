Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal ceremony during the annual Angel of Hope statue vigil, along Santa Vera Drive between Kerber and Powers boulevards in Chanhassen.
“Rather we will spotlight the statue and light the walkway for attendees to rotate through (socially distanced) and spend a moment in front of the statue before moving on for others. Attendees are invited to bring a white flower to be placed at the base of the statue in memory of a lost child,” said organizer Misty Lueke.
The candlelight event is 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, when residents are asked for a moment of silence.
In 2015, the William’s Wings foundation donated the Angel of Hope statue to the city of Chanhassen. William’s Wings Foundation was established in 2013 by Todd and Misty Luecke of Chanhassen to honor their son William, and establish a means to help other grieving families, according to a press release. The Lueckes’ son William Douglas was born June 10, 2011 and passed away in his sleep on Feb. 27, 2012.
The Angel of Hope statue is part of a network of approximately 150 other Angel of Hope statues around the country. Each year there is a vigil at all statues across the country, for families to remember, grieve and heal.
For more information, search for William’s Wings on Facebook or email info@williamswings.org.