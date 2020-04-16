Chanhassen is keeping pace to make the city an aging-in-place-friendly community.
Earlier this year, Riley Crossing Senior Living opened, providing housing for independent and assisted living, and memory care for area seniors. And later this year, Moments of Chanhassen will open its doors as another memory care community in the city.
According to a current city planning document, of the city’s 6,560 housing units, 1,206 are designated for seniors. That number breaks out into 310 units that are owned, 580 rentals, and 316 that provide services like assisted living and memory care. Since 2014, Chanhassen has added 111 continuing care or service-enriched dwelling units.
Chanhassen Community Development Director Kate Aanenson said that developers’ interest in bringing senior housing to the city “ebbs and flows, and seems to be on the upswing. The city is trying to balance housing types.”
MOMENTS
The newest entry into the memory care housing market is Moments of Chanhassen. On Monday, the Chanhassen City Council approved a request to rezone property at 1620 West 78th St. from rural residential to high density residential.
The property is located just west of Lake Ann Park. The property was previously occupied by Natural Green, a landscape contractor business, which moved in 1989. The property was restored, and had been acquired by SouthWest Transit as a potential Park and Ride.
Now it will be the site of Moments of Chanhassen, a 48-bed memory care community. Its owner is Elizabeth Wright, who built a similar memory care community in Lakeville, called Moments of Lakeville.
According to Senior Planner Sharmeen Al-Jaff, Wright brought the project proposal to the city in 2018.
WHY CHANHASSEN?
Wright grew up in Minnetonka and later lived in Chanhassen for seven years.
“I loved Chanhassen,” Wright recalled, “and when I worked as a real estate agent, I used to spend all my time at the Chan Starbucks. So I got to know a lot of people and it always felt like a great community. It’s a good fit and the location lends itself to give residents a fulfilled experience with the beautiful wetlands setting.”
It’s also easily accessible from Highway 5, making it convenient for working adult children and their families to drop by and visit, Wright said. “It’s why I located the Moments of Lakeville next to I-35W, because it’s easy to get to from anywhere in Lakeville and the communities along 35W.
“If you live in any of the communities on or near Highway 5, if you work downtown, you can easily stop in and say ‘hi’ to mom and dad. It makes life so much easier. We did a feasibility study in early 2018. We looked at demographics, sure, but for us realistically, you look at who’s looking after mom and dad and what is convenient and accessible for them.
“What we’ve done differently, what is one of our core values is reaching out to family members, creating an atmosphere that makes them want to spend time with their loved ones. Having family stopping in and participating with our programs and staff makes the building feel alive.”
BOOMER TSUNAMI
In 2007, Carver County created the Office of Aging anticipating the tsunami of Baby Boomers.
While the Carver County population is doubling, the number of residents age 65 and over is expected to quadruple, according to the Office of Aging, increasing from 5,246 in 2000 to 24,490 in 2030. More than 90 percent of these older residents will be Baby Boomers born between 1946-1964.
And, studies show these Boomers are aging differently than previous generations and have different expectations for lifestyle, recreation and entertainment.
According to the Minnesota State Demographic Center, Carver County in 2020 has 107,901 residents ages 55 and older; in 2040, that number is expected to be 135,677.
In light of the county establishing the Office of Aging, the cities of Chanhassen, Norwood Young America, Waconia, Mayer and Watertown established senior commissions.
The city of Chaska has created The Lodge at the Chaska Community Center for area seniors. Chanhassen was the first city in Carver County to implement ACT on Alzheimer’s, providing education to make the city dementia-friendly.
The county’s Office of Aging also initiated programs like CarFit to make driving safer for seniors; Triad, a senior safety and home security program with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office; and Universal Design initiative, to encourage new housing construction that enables seniors to age in place.
CHASKA
Like Chanhassen, Chaska continues to provide more senior housing.
“It’s market-driven,” said Liz Hanson, a planner with the city of Chaska. We don’t go out and get developers who build senior housing. It’s the market that is prompting this. Developers have seen that change and are reacting to it. It’s a big shift and there’s a big need for senior housing.
Recently, the Chaska City Council has reviewed proposals for two new developments. One of the proposed developments, near Oak Ridge Conference Center, calls for 135 rental units for seniors ages 55 and above; a 110-unit senior co-op; and 120 units for assisted living and memory care.
The former Hammers farmstead, marketed as Pinnacle, will be a Del Webb development by Pulte Homes of Minnesota. The development will have 268 detached homes for people 55 and older; units would cost between the high $200,000s to the low $500,000s, Hanson said.
“Developers know there’s a high demand for this housing product, especially in the southwest metro where seniors want to age in place. These homes provide the transition for seniors who want to stay in community, but not have all the maintenance of home ownership. It feels like a resort community with amenities like a recreation center with rooms for fitness, crafting, pickleball and bocce courts.
“It’s aiming for the snowbirds who don’t want to head south in winter. It’s for the people who like staying in the community they grew up in,” Hanson said, “but it has that same resort environment they’d experience as snowbirds.”
Hanson said that one of the goals in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan was to provide senior housing to meet the demographic changes and to make Chaska a senior-friendly city.
“We do recognize it as being important and facing it.”