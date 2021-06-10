If you hear a rumble coming from the western horizon July 10, it’s not thunder, it’s the roar of the Renegade Monster Truck Tour at the Carver County Fairgrounds in Waconia.
The show is more than two hours of “pure adrenaline-fueled excitement for all ages.” Tickets are as low as $10.
Renegade Monster Truck Tour has a dedicated staff with more than 40 years of combined experience. This new and exciting tour features some of the biggest names in monster trucks, including Bearly Tame, Toxic, Stinger Unleashed and Pretty Wicked.
With new track designs that will put the monster trucks and drivers to the test, this new series is sure to have the crowd on its feet!
Feature events include a racing competition, a dizzying donut spin-off and a freestyle showdown where drivers perform stunts with their trucks to the applause of the crowd.
Also included in the event will be a freestyle motocross race with riders jumping over a 50-foot gap, getting as high as 30 feet off the ground with amazing tricks — even a backflip.
VIP spectators are allowed to arrive early and experience the Fun Zone and Track Party where groups can get up close and personal with the 12,000-pound Renegade Monster Trucks, go wild in the bounce house, tear it up in the Renegade Wreck Pit and get creative at the Renegade Monster Truck Tour Creation Station.
And don’t miss your opportunity to ride on a real monster truck at the Monster Truck Ride Experience. Only 200 VIP tickets are sold.
Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. The Fun Zone and Track Party goes from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6:30 p.m. with monster truck rides from 4 to 7 p.m.
Racing shows begin at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.MonstersinCarver.com. All advanced kid seats are only $10.
HOT ROD FANS
If one weekend of high-powered machines isn’t enough, tickets are now on sale for the Street Machine Summer Nationals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. The event is set for Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18.
The Street Machine Nationals features stunning high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks and the best dream machines from coast-to-coast, all on display.
Street Machine Nationals are national events geared toward the hot rod, muscle car, street machine and street truck enthusiast.
Participants come to display their performance cars for the weekend and compete in the racing events, judged awards and to swap fab techniques with other like-minded enthusiasts.
Event features at the St. Paul Street Machine Nationals include the performance marketplace, featuring industry-leading brands; pro-judged Show-N-Shine Contest, burnout competition and dyno challenge.
Tickets are available at www.streetmachinenationals.net. Single-day tickets are $11 in advance or $18 in advance for the weekend. Weekend passes must be purchased by July 15.