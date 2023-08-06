The Minnesota Zoo is leading a “Minnesota Mussel EdVenture” this month, taking guests on an educational journey to learn about freshwater mussels in the state.
The daylong trip takes place Saturday, Aug. 19 and allows participants to join Minnesota Zoo staff in touring mussel-rearing facilities, search for mussels in the wild and canoe the St. Croix River.
The zoo holds local “Edventures” approximately five or six times a year in addition to occasional international trips for adults and teens, according to Minnesota Zoo Unique Experiences Specialist Tyler Ahnemann. These typically center around conservation projects.
The Mussel EdVenture has been offered a few times in the past and has brought great interest through the years, causing the zoo to bring it back for this summer.
“It’s just a very easy trip to really connect people to such a Minnesota-unique species,” Ahnemann said.
The event is led by Ben Minerich, the zoo’s freshwater mussel conservation specialist.
“He brings an awareness to guests that they’ve probably never seen before. His passion is so contagious, and it’s so fun to see and fun to hear when people get to see him and see his work,” Ahnemann said about Minerich.
Activities for the day kick off at 8 a.m. at the Minnesota Zoo, where guests get to watch a Minnesota native mussel presentation and tour the zoo’s mussel research facility.
Participants will then travel to Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls and paddle upstream to Folsom Island, where Ahnemann said is “prime habitat for mussels.” The zoo’s website states that the location is home to almost 30 different species.
Multiple stops will be made throughout the trip to explore and look for wild native mussels all while learning firsthand about the species.
The day ends with a free, optional 7-mile canoe trip down the St. Croix River to Osceola, where a shuttle will return people back to Taylors Falls.
Ahnemann said this EdVenture, among the others, is a great way to connect people to animals and nature.
“I love EdVentures for that reason,” he said. “It takes our mission to a very personal and very real point. For the most part, they’re kind of life-changing. People come back from them and say, ‘I had no idea,’ or are blown away.”