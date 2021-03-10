Even “ordinary” women have extraordinary stories.
That’s a key point stressed by Kate Roberts, the lead developer of the new Extraordinary Women exhibit at the Minnesota History Center, which celebrates the stories and accomplishments of 22 Minnesota women.
The exhibit builds on the museum’s Votes for Women exhibit, which has been around since last year and celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Roberts says each of the women in the new exhibit have a common thread — they used the assets they had on hand to address the issues of their time.
“You think about ordinary people finding a way to make a difference to become extraordinary — that’s really the point of the exhibit,” Roberts said. “To help all of us find inspiration and a sense of real hope and enthusiasm through the stories of these women.”
The exhibit is a walk-through gallery featuring life-size cutouts representing each of the 22 subjects, as well as spotlight panels telling their stories.
Minnesota connections
Each woman in the exhibit has a Minnesota connection, and so does the Minneapolis-based artist behind the gallery, Matthew LeFebvre.
When deciding which stories to highlight, Roberts said, choosing a broad range of stories was of central importance.
“We wanted to showcase some stories that maybe are not as well known to our visitors as others,” Roberts said. “That led us to into more stories of Black women and Indigenous women, and others whose stories haven’t been as well told in history books.”
When developing the exhibit, Roberts said, the museum also sought to represent women from different points in history.
The earliest stories featured are from the 19th century. From there, the exhibit goes chronologically, leading up to women who are still alive today.
As a result, full-length photos weren’t available for every woman, which introduced a challenge when making a visually uniform exhibit. Some of the headshots had to be filled in with illustrations.
LeFebvre, who has a background in theatrical costume design, provided expertise in regards to historic clothing.
“We realized it would be really helpful in filling out the details of these women where, in some cases, all we had was a single image for some of the early women, and sometimes not even that,” Roberts said.
LeFebvre was able to fill in the gaps to create vibrant, multi-dimensional images, which Roberts said helps pull the whole exhibit together.
Interactive visit
Roberts said the hope is that visitors get the chance to not only read each story as they walk through, but also interact with them in a variety of ways.
You’ll have a chance to spend a little time with each woman. Roberts said you can even take a selfie if you want to, and there’s also a media piece in the gallery called “extraordinary legacies” that incorporates contemporary women reflecting on the stories they’ve learned about.
After visitors leave the exhibit there’s an online component that provides even more information on the featured women.
Most of all, Roberts says, she hopes visitors leave the exhibit with a sense of pride about where they come from.
“We want people to feel grateful, hopeful and inspired to read these stories and recognize that they can continue this legacy,” Roberts said.