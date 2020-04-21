At t 2:10 p.m., Monday, April 20, the Chanhassen Fire Department received house fire call to 3969 Linden Circle.
According to Chanhassen Fire Chief Don Johnson, the call initially came in as a cooking fire, but when firefighters arrived the entire first floor was involved.
There was one reported injury, Johnson said, and the victim was taken from the scene by ambulance.
Firefighters were able to clear the scene at 5 p.m., Johnson said.
As of Tuesday, Chanhassen Fire Marshall Don Nutter began investigating the cause of the fire and the amount of damage to the home.