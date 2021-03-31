Carver County Library is celebrating Arts in April with a month-long program for teens.
Teens ages 11-18 will have an opportunity to join a new weekly art challenge throughout the month of April on the Carver County Library Facebook page.
Watch for challenges, details, and updates beginning the first weekend of April www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/. Pictures or video links will be able to be posted for submissions.
ART IN FICTION
Speaking of art, here are some fiction titles that paint an interesting picture:
“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt. A mesmerizing, stay-up-all-night and tell-all-your-friends triumph, an old-fashioned story of loss and obsession, survival and self-invention.
“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. A shocking psychological thriller of a woman's act of violence against her husband-and of the therapist obsessed with uncovering her motive.
“The Improbability of Love” by Hannah Rothschild. Annie McDee, alone after the disintegration of her long-term relationship and trapped in a dead-end job, is searching for a present for her unsuitable lover in a neglected secondhand shop. Annie will uncover the darkest secrets of European history — and in doing so she will learn more about herself, opening up to the possibility of falling in love again.
“Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. Morgan Christopher's assignment: restore an old post office mural in a sleepy southern town. What she finds under the layers of grime is a painting that tells the story of madness, violence and a conspiracy of small-town secrets.
“The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton. Told by multiple voices across time, this is an intricately layered, richly atmospheric novel about art and passion, forgiveness and loss, that shows us that sometimes the way forward is through the past.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Lego Challenge: Monday, March 29 through Sunday, April 4. Join us for the LEGO Challenge. Check the Facebook event for challenge themes.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Spring Music Series – Jackson Atkins: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 1. Chanhassen native Jackson Atkins plays guitar and performs original songs that are a blend of folk and country blues music. The Spring Music Series also includes Gaelynn Lea on Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the music programs at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos even if you don't have a Facebook account.
You Need More Books! Librarian Recommendations: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 6. Join us the first Tuesday of the month on our Facebook video page (www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/) when some of our library staff recommend picks from the library collection. Themes are as follows: April – Sci Fi and Fantasy; May – Authors You May Have Missed.
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 8. Join Adult Services librarian Maren every second Thursday from March to May at 6:30 p.m. to learn a different craft at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/.
A new craft is featured each month:
- Thursday, April 8: Homemade Seed Paper: Use scrap paper to make handmade paper into a seed paper shapes to give as a gift or keep for yourself. What you'll need on hand: scrap paper (newspaper or printer paper, not shiny magazine paper,) a package of seeds, a large bowl, a blender (preferable) or hand mixer, cookie cutter in a simple shape like a heart or circle.
- Thursday, May 13: Spring Watercolor with Salt Technique: Paint a spring themed watercolor using a salt technique to create beautiful textures. What you'll need on hand: Watercolor paper, round pointed paint brushes large and smaller tipped, watercolors (a simple school watercolor palette is fine,) table salt, painter’s or masking tape and a cookie sheet to tape the paper onto. A white plate or other surface to mix colors on is helpful.