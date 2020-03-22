In accordance with local and state guidelines, all Carver County Library locations, including Express Libraries, closed on March 18. On March 27, county administration will re-evaluate the situation.
The health and safety of the public and staff is our top priority. We are committed to remaining creative and innovative in our approach to serving you in new and unique ways, such as providing increased access to databases and online storytime content.
We are working closely with local and state officials and will reopen when the health and safety of the public and staff is no longer compromised. Please visit our website www.carverlib.org often for updates. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
We will keep you informed as new information is available. In the meantime, important public health information, and additional information about the County’s response can be found at www.co.carver.mn.us/covid-19.
We are postponing all programs, events, outreach and homebound delivery services at all Carver County Library locations through April 30. This includes postponing storytimes, gardening and technology classes. The Friends of the Chanhassen Library spring book sale is postponed until June.
During this closed time, many of our lending rules have been changed. All checkouts were extended to six weeks, including our Lucky Day Collection and DVDs. All items renewed will also be extended to six weeks. You may renew items at 952-279-5244 or online by signing into your account through our catalog at https://libraryapp.carverlib.org.
Materials do not need to be returned until the library reopens, although book drops are open. No fines will accrue for these materials. Placing holds and interlibrary loans have been paused during this closure.
Items currently on hold will be available once the library re-opens. Library card expiration dates have been extended to ensure full access to databases and digital content. Library card sign-ups can be completed over the phone or online and a card will be mailed to you. Please call 952-227-7602 for assistance.
Please remember that the library’s website www.carverlib.org is in operation 24x7 offering downloadable eBooks. eAudiobooks, eMagazine plus many other online services. Next week look for book reviews of titles available through our digital content providers.