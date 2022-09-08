Doug and Lynn Nodland

Doug and Lynn Nodland

Are there any critical people in your life? We’ll guess you’ve come across people you find to be critical. You’re not alone. We all have critical people in our life. Maybe it’s someone at work or maybe it’s even a family member. Constructive criticism is fine, but some critical people are so very negative that they can take the joy out of life. No matter what positive news you might have, they’re guaranteed to find the cloud in your silver lining. So, what do you do when you’re confronted with these types of individuals? Here are 5 strategies you can use to deal with hypercritical people:

1. Don’t Take It Personally

Chanhassen residents Doug and Lynn Nodland are success coaches and owners of The Balance Center. Doug and Lynn can be contacted at WeCare@SharingLifesLessons.com. More information and videos at http://SharingLifesLessons.com.

Tags

Events