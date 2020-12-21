How will your holiday celebrations be this year? This is the time when people of various faiths have celebrations and re-live memories.
We have memories of past years, before the children grew up, when we would all sleep in our jammies in front of the fireplace on Christmas Eve. Now that they’ve grown up, we traditionally play games like Jenga and have a festive meal together with them.
This year it will be just the two of us together. We probably will still have some of those special foods that only show up in our house at Christmas time. You probably also have fond memories of holidays past that were filled with joy.
We’ve been thinking a lot about the holiday season as we, maybe you, too, are now experiencing a holiday season that will be very different from past ones. There’s been so much that has happened this year with the restrictions caused by the virus, and with social, political and economic concerns facing our country.
For many people, there has also been an upsurge in anxiety, depression and substance abuse. To counteract all the negativity, we wanted to look at ways to find some joy during the holiday season. As Joseph Campbell said, “We cannot cure the world of sorrows, but we can choose to live in joy.”
So whatever your faith is, we’ll share seven ways to help find joy during tough times.
- Feel gratitude. Think of all that you and your family have now. Sometimes that’s hard if there are family or friends who have passed away or you have suffered another significant loss, such as job loss. It’s also difficult to see tragedies happening for other people. Even though these are tough times, take some time to realize the things you already have now that you can be grateful for. You will experience blessings.
- Have realistic expectations. Realizing that things will be different and not expecting them to be like holiday celebrations from other years will help you to feel more satisfied with how the celebration will be this year. It will also help you to plan something that still can be joyous and meaningful and not spend time wishing for past times. Sometimes a few sparking holiday lights can elicit a joyous mood, even when there’s not a house filled with people and an elaborate meal.
- Promote more meaning. Instead of lavish gifts, maybe this is the year to do something that stresses the spiritual or family-oriented aspects of the holiday. Remember the reason for the season.
- Practice forgiveness. This is a time to let go of anger and resentments. Maybe it’s time to call, write that letter or send a card to a friend or family member you haven’t connected with in a long time. Who knows what positives can happen when you extend the "olive branch." Whatever happens, you can feel good about your effort to mend relationships.
- Ask for help. This also means to let go of guilt for getting some help. Sometimes holidays can seem overwhelming. Besides feelings of overwhelm from too much to do, the holidays may even bring feelings of anxiety and sadness. Whether it’s help to clean your house or calm your mind, reach out and get the help you need so you can feel joy again.
- Find ways to give back. We see so many places where we can give of our time, talent and/or treasures. It doesn’t have to cost anything and there are many ways that you can volunteer. Giving of yourself can help you to get in touch with your joy again.
- Do what works best for you. We have the wonders of technology that can help us connect with loved-ones wherever they are in the world. Even when they are close by, and the restrictions are still in place on get-togethers, cell phones and technology platforms such as Zoom can allow us to see each other. No need to even drive or fly! We can be thankful for technology, and there’s still the methods we used when life was simpler — like calling and sending cards and letters.
What about you? Even though we have been facing some tough times this year, how can you make this holiday season the best it can be for you? We have shared some ways and we encourage you to add your special touch to your holiday celebration. We hope your holidays will bring special, meaningful and joyous times.