Today, it is hard to find examples of people being kind to one another. Actually, people are downright mean. Strangers yell at strangers. Family members are arguing more than ever. What gives? I think I know.
It takes guts to be kind and extend it to others. Let me show you what I mean.
In the 1999 movie “Superstar,” Will Ferrell plays the character Sky Corrigan. Sky was the star player on the football team, basketball team, and the best singer in the choir. Anything he touches turns to gold. Everybody wants to be this big man on campus. Ferrell uses outlandish behavior to show how important, smart and good-looking he is.
What he’s really doing is poking fun at “cool” people.
In one scene Corrigan jaunts down the school hallway. He wants everybody to see him. He makes a point of saying “hi” to everyone. This includes a “student nobody” who just lost his dad. Sky recognizes the underclassman … “Hi Tommy, sorry your dad died.” Sky is cool! He acknowledges a student who has no friends among the masses and gives him what he perceives as kindness. But it is not!
Sounds outlandish, right? No! As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction.
Here is a true event at a school. It had its share of cool kids, nerds, and an entire array of cliques too numerous to list. One of the cool kids asked one of the not so “cool students” to the prom. What an honor! The young lady buys a beautiful dress she cannot afford. She has her hair done. She tells all her friends how thrilled she is.
A day later she asked the big man on campus where he was going to take her for dinner? She wants to tell all her friends. Mr. Cool breaks out laughing. Are you for real? I was kidding. No way am I taking you to prom!
How’s that for devastating. Not to worry. Mean news travels faster than good news.
Someone from a fringe clique decides to set things straight. He asks the young lady to the prom. She’s going to have a good time. He’s going to make a point of it. That’s pretty gutsy to stand up to the cool crowd.
What is my point? It proves that courage mixed in with kindness grows and goes a long way.
After graduation, the young lady showed her true grit and became very successful.
The young man who demonstrated his courage and kindness became a member of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army following his graduation. Not too long after 9/11, he and his fellow soldiers flew over the smoldering towers in New York on their way to find and destroy Al Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan.
It takes courage to step up and not be afraid to be kind to others. And the courage mixed with kindness will serve you through life.
By the way, no one knows whatever happened to the cool guy.