I’m back! This month, I wanted to touch on something that has been, honestly, life-changing. Getting my driver’s license!
My driver’s license has been something I’ve dreamed of from a very young age.
Freedom, liberation. Every part of me has yearned for it since before I can remember.
Finally, summer 2021 has gifted me with it. I can’t even begin to explain how much I value my driver’s license.
The hype around getting your license is 100% valid. Here are some reasons I believe so.
I’ve noticed that being able to drive freely has connected me to my friends better. Almost everyday I see myself with a friend, whether that be aimlessly driving around, getting food, going to the mall, or anything else, I have the company of others, much more than I used to.
Not being able to travel to India has been a nightmare. That’s not a new rant. However, my license has saved me from the painful effects of it. Instead of enduring tedious boredom, I’m able to keep myself busy without needing to rely on others.
I’ve discovered independence this summer, as a result of having a license. Obviously, I can’t constantly drag my friends and family around town with me. That has allowed me to understand my personal interests more thoroughly and that’s always a good thing, right?
Over the summer, driving has become a stress reliever for me.
Growing up, my parents would often take my sister and me for casual spins in the car.
There’s never been a time I’ve disliked the experience but, being able to have the wheel in my hands is, truthfully, therapeutic. Nothing does a better job of clearing my head on a bad day.
My driver’s license has allowed me to look forward to something or another each day.
Not a moment goes by that I’m not grateful for that.
In short, what I guess I’m trying to say is, driving rocks! That’s all I’ve got.
Until next time!