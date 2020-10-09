The much anticipated moment is over. The first day of school!
I started my sophomore year through a screen. Not the most ideal, but I will say, my school has the distance learning system nailed. See, we’re getting the hang of this!
Waking up at 6:45 a.m. surely made it feel like an average school day. However, taking notes in my pajamas threw it off.
Our schedule isn’t quite how I remember it to be. Instead of attending six classes in one day for 45 minutes, we have three classes a day for two hours. It’s an adjustment, to say the least.
A first day of school through Zoom and Google Meet? It sounds slightly pathetic, but I have good news! Hybrid learning has made its way into the picture! Let’s talk about that.
Going back to school for two days a week. I’ll take it. If I’m being honest, the last thing I was expecting was to go back to school before our second semester. The news was certainly a surprise. A pleasant surprise!
Does this decision compromise our health? It’s hard to tell. Masks, separated desks, hallway markings, half of the student population in the building at a time. The risk increases, but I don’t see other better ways to take precaution.
Returning to the building will be strange. Sitting in a classroom will feel foreign.
For the first time in seven months, we’ll be seeing some of our peers and teachers again. In person. We’ll walk through those same hallways and stairs once again.
I can’t help but wonder if we’ll ever see our average routines again. How long will that take?
As abnormal as our lives are, we’ve made quite a bit of progress. Think about it. In March, we were locked up in our homes, not knowing what was going to happen.
Sure, we’re still in the dark, but schools have opened up again! Just writing that out sent a ray of hope through me. Experiencing quarantine, distance learning and all these health precautions has made me realize that the wait can be worth it. Allow yourself to realize this too. It’ll make the journey through COVID much easier.
All that being said, never forget that the coronavirus is stealing lives as we speak.
Not wearing a mask isn’t cool. Coughing on someone as a joke isn’t funny. Understand the depth of this pandemic and keep yourself educated. All for now!