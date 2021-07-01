What does freedom mean to you this year? In the past, it might have been easy to take freedom for granted. But a lot has happened since last year. With the Fourth of July coming up we’re looking at freedom in a new way. Freedom and July Fourth have always been important, but this year they seem even more meaningful.
In the past year, with social unrest and a pandemic, we didn’t feel much freedom. Events were canceled and we ended up hidden behind masks, social-distancing and in lockdowns. This year, we are grateful for freedom to be able to open up, be with people and have celebrations. Many communities will have activities.
We’re happy that our Chanhassen community will resume its tradition of having many events. These events actually start on July 2 and continue through July 4. Even though there’s a new sense of freedom from lockdowns, we still hold dear the real reason why we celebrate the Fourth of July.
We remember that the 4th of July, 1776, was when our forefathers approved the Declaration of Independence from Britain. Robert J. McCracken said, “We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their plows but to secure liberty for their souls.” Our country is by no means perfect, but we are still so grateful that most people value having liberty and freedom in America. We hope that people will look for the good in our country and know that we are still growing and learning.
We also remember and are grateful for all the people who have served and are now serving to help keep our country safe and free. We honor them and also their families for their sacrifices. Some made the ultimate sacrifice. Freedom isn’t free! We’ve had family members who served and we are so proud of them. Maybe you have also had family members, or friends, who put their lives on the line in defense of our flag. Korean War veteran Howard Osterkamp said, “All gave some and some gave all.”
By celebrating the Fourth of July we remember and honor those who made our freedom possible. You, like us, may have fond memories of past celebrations. We remember parades where even the dogs got dressed up. Bikes and wagons were decorated with red, white and blue crepe paper. The service people marched in the parades proudly carrying the American flag. We had wonderful picnics and times with friends and family. There was always some good food. Then in the evening, there were patriotic music concerts and bright fireworks, sometimes over a lake, so they seemed twice as magnificent. Now these are activities we can enjoy again this year.
We always like this quote by Peter Marshall, “May we think of freedom not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” Let’s be proud of the sacrifice and effort that has already gone in to forming our country. At the same time, we can move ahead with the opportunity and courage to do what is right to make our country even better. John Dickinson said, “Then join in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.” Rather than focusing on what divides us, we see the importance of putting our efforts into what unites us as a country.
What about you? What does freedom and the Fourth of July mean to you, especially this year? As we said before, we are grateful for our forefathers and military service people, who helped keep this country safe and free. We are also grateful for first responders of all types who helped keep our country going through this tumultuous year. They have certainly given and we each can ask ourselves, what we can do to be of help to others and promote freedom. John F. Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Let’s not take our freedom for granted. Our country could certainly benefit if we all took Kennedy’s words to heart.
Especially this year, we are grateful for so much. We realize how meaningful it is to be able to experience freedom and celebrate another Fourth of July. So, as we remember, with honor and gratitude, those who made it possible, let’s make the most of this Independence Day! We hope your freedom and July Fourth will be especially meaningful as you enjoy celebrating and making wonderful memories.