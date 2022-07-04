Are you fully using your strengths and sharing them with the world?
What got us thinking about this was what occurred on a walk we took recently. We were enjoying nature and listening to the different sounds. There were many birds. Each type of bird had its own distinctive sound. The cardinals sounded one way, blackbirds had their own sound, mourning doves cooed their distinctive call.
Then there was this one bird. Wow! This bird had an unbelievable repertoire of sounds! He wasn’t a “one-hit wonder.” He was a singing virtuoso, and he was not afraid to let the world listen to his amazing gifts. Interestingly, the other birds weren’t intimidated by the singing superstar, they proudly continued singing their own song for all to hear.
We wondered how this may relate to people. Each of us has our own distinctive strengths. The question then becomes — are you sharing them with the world or not? If so, great! If not, what stops you? We are reminded of the words to the song, “This Little Light of Mine” — “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine!” In another verse, “Hide it under a bushel? No! I’m gonna let it shine.”
Don’t hide your talent under a “bushel” — let it shine! Don’t use the excuse that your talent isn’t that important. Also, don’t negatively compare yourself to other people’s talents. Henry Van Dyke said, “Use the talents you possess, for the woods would be very silent if no birds sang except the best.”
We’re at our best when we’re using our strengths. It was once thought that the best way to achieve outstanding performance was to find your weaknesses and fix them. Thankfully, extensive research has now shown that success is best achieved by fully utilizing your strengths, rather than concentrating on improving your weaknesses. That makes sense. Think of your own experience. Working with your strengths gives you energy and joy, while working on your weaknesses can drain you and bring you down.
There are many excellent books that talk about this very dynamic. “Now, Discover Your Strengths,” by Marcus Buckingham and Donald O. Clifton, PhD, is one popular example. The book focuses on the StrengthsFinder profile which has been used over 25 years to identify the most prevalent human strengths. It then shows how those strengths can best be utilized to achieve success.
It’s important that when people are asked, “What are your strengths?” that they can have a clear answer. There are many types of strengths-based assessments which help people become more aware of their strengths. However, you may not need a professional assessment to identify your strengths. Let’s look at ways you can recognize your strengths.
First, look at what you really like to do. Next, ask yourself what seems easy for you to do. Also, notice what you’re doing when you lose track of time and are in flow. If you’re stuck and can’t see your strengths, ask your friends and those around you. Often others see your strengths and how you shine, even when you can’t see them. When you’re aware of your strengths, you can consciously use them more and not waste them. Benjamin Franklin cleverly referred to wasted strengths as “Sundials in the shade.”
When companies adopt a conscious effort to identify, and utilize, their employees’ strengths, rather than improve their weaknesses, they often notice a big improvement in productivity, job satisfaction and less turn-over.
Gallup, famous for taking opinion polls, asked 1.7 million employees from 101 companies and 63 countries this question: “At work do you have the opportunity to do what you do best every day?” Guess what percentage of them responded affirmatively – only 20%! On one hand it showed an alarming low productivity. On the other, it showed great opportunity for improvement.
In another of Buckingham’s books, “First, Break All the Rules: What the World’s Greatest Managers Do Differently,” research showed most organizations had two flawed assumptions about people: “1. Each person can learn to be competent in almost anything. 2. Each person’s greatest room for growth is in his or her areas of greatest weakness.”
In contrast, the best managers were guided by two different assumptions: “1. Each person’s talents are enduring and unique. 2. Each person’s greatest room for growth is in the area of his or her greatest strength.”
What about you? Are you sharing your unique strengths with others? The ideas we wrote about today don’t just apply if you are employed. They apply no matter who you are and what you do. Whether you’re young or old, working or retired, use your strengths more and let your little light shine even brighter!