The death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis sparked a national discussion about policing.
Many have called for reallocating resources to create changes in organizational practices related to law enforcement response and use of force. Some agencies, like the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, have been making reforms along the way for many years as an organizational habit.
An often-cited remedy for police action and use of force reform is attributed to Campaign Zero (#8cantwait). Their studies suggest that agencies adopting eight specific use of force policy concepts have fewer deadly force incidents.
The eight recommended concepts are: 1) de-escalate through verbalization; 2) provide a use of force continuum limiting force on force actions; 3) ban “chokeholds”; 4) require a verbal warning before shooting; 5) restrict shooting at moving vehicles; 6) exhaust all other reasonable means before using deadly force; 7) require a duty to intervene when an officer is using excessive force; and, 8) require comprehensive reporting whenever force is used or threatened.
These are not new concepts in the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. Each of these eight concepts have been contained in policies and training materials for many years. Like any good organization, we continue to refine the language in our policies to clarify meaning and intent, describing specific behaviors or actions, which is followed by classroom and scenario-based training to ensure our deputies are delivering police services appropriately.
We continue to hone our policies related to employee rules of conduct and processing of citizen complaints. Rules of conduct policies have evolved to reflect contemporary industry standards and best practices, and our employees are held accountable. Our long-standing policy requires a supervisor to review/investigate every citizen complaint, documenting the findings and disposition.
In 2019, I sought County Board approval to reallocate personnel funding to create a co-responder crisis therapist position.
Partnering with Carver County Health and Human Services (HHS), we created a new position whose job is to respond in conjunction with law enforcement to mental health calls for service. The concept behind this new position is to connect the subject with appropriate community-based resources as soon as reasonably practical.
This position is funded through the Sheriff’s Office annual budget by reallocating funds that would normally pay for a licensed peace officer. This is the type of reallocation and partnership that benefits the citizen(s) in need of mental health services, as well as law enforcement who need the expertise alongside them on the street.
The Sheriff’s Office and HHS have also partnered to put crisis call-takers directly in the 911 Dispatch Center with the purpose of having personnel with expertise available to provide mental health services and de-escalation over the telephone while law enforcement is en route to the call.
Dispatchers and crisis call takers have access to real-time information related to the call for service, which is relayed to the responding unit(s) who use the information in on-scene decision making.
The Minnesota Legislature recently passed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act, which requires various “reforms” in law enforcement. In our case, we have been reforming ourselves as operational needs and community expectations change, which is what I believe citizens require of their sheriff.
I will continue to seek community input and evaluate local needs to ensure our policies and practices reflect our shared values while providing equal protection under the law.