One of the issues that gets little discussion, and therefore little priority, is the subject of affordable housing across many cities.
It’s hard to understand why not, because the need exists and is growing, plus it aligns to the entire topic of being an inclusive community, yet it doesn’t make the list of priorities for cities to address.
Whether you’re taking an entry level job, or looking to downsize later in life, the need for affordable housing is real. Our communities are made up of all income levels, but this housing is not being addressed, except for the core cities of the metro area.
The myths that property values will plummet or crime will increase because of affordable housing, is fear-mongering by the Not In My BackYard people (NIMBY). That is simply not true, nor is it how a caring community responds.
BALANCED HOUSING
You may hear a goal is to provide a balance in the community’s housing stock. It’s really hard to imagine a housing balance remains around our area, given the huge number of classic suburban housing developments being built. The upper-end valued homes, I would think, has the housing balance tilting much more to that market.
As you watch this, it’s hard to see any lifecycle or workforce housing being built, so how can any community be a “Community for a Lifetime?”
Often you hear, “the upper end housing is what’s selling in the market.” From my perspective, the demand for affordability is high and, if it would be a priority of any city, and with developer partnerships, this housing could be provided. It is possible.
Chaska’s city administrator indicated that as development continues in southwest Chaska, and gets closer to the new interchange, we may see more choice in terms of income levels. That’s good to hear, and I hope there is an openness to constructing a similar project like Clover Ridge, because it has a place for every person.
Housing is critical to defining and building a community for every person, at every stage of life and every income level. These are neighbors and fellow community members. They are us!
Bias developed over many years brings us to some poor conclusions about people, and within this topic those biases need to change, and that is true for every single one of us.
BEYOND NEW BEGINNINGS
There is an effort led by a group of committed community members, working in partnership with the Community Development Agency, to find housing for single young moms.
The program New Beginnings has been around for years and has been led by Sue Schmidt as part of the SouthWest Metro Education Cooperative. This program has flown under the radar, giving hope and providing possibility to single young moms supporting their efforts to further their education. Their stories of success are simply amazing and have laid the foundation for a bright and successful future for themselves and their families, as they move forward.
Recently the CDA purchased a building with four apartments to house these young women and provide more stability in their lives. Housing is a critical item as they look to support these young single mothers. “Beyond New Beginnings” is looking to the future and working on how it can provide more housing for young single moms.
Contact Sue Schmidt or Russ St John, who are providing leadership to this effort at the East Creek Family Center. They would appreciate hearing from you. It truly is one more example of a real community building effort!
CONGRATULATION STATE CHAMPIONS
It isn’t often that your hometown high school wins a state championship but we recently had the excitement of the Chaska High School Girls Basketball Team go undefeated and win the state class 4A championship.
Along the way they snapped Hopkins’ 78-game winning streak and knocked off the No. 1 nationally ranked team. Quite an amazing year!
First of all Congratulations to Coach Tara Seifert, her coaching staff and the entire team.
What is so special is players like Chaska senior Kaylee van Eps saying “We play for the name on the front of the jersey” — CHASKA.
Besides the joy and excitement of being state champions, it builds community pride! Over and over again high school team and activity success brings communities together and makes Chaska’s sense of community even stronger.
It supports the old cheer of “We’re from Chaska and no one could be prouder and if you don’t believe us we’ll yell a little louder.” (I may be dating myself reciting that cheer.)
This building of community also applies to academic success, as demonstrated by Chaska’s Knowledge Bowl Team finishing third in state. Congratulations to you all and your coaches on that success.
Thanks for the pride you have in playing for Chaska High School and how you represented our communities throughout such a challenging year — with such an exciting and successful result.
You truly have soared!