Doug and Lynn Nodland

Doug and Lynn Nodland

What ingredients would you add to have a delicious life? A delicious life is what you want, not what others want for their life.

We got to thinking about this as we were recently doing some cooking. We have a wire whisk that we use to blend ingredients in a recipe. Recipes have several ingredients. Each ingredient is important, but nothing happens until you blend them together to get the final product. As we looked further at this concept, we decided to use the word BLEND as an acronym for some of the ingredients that might be blended to make a delicious life.

Chanhassen residents Doug and Lynn Nodland are success coaches and owners of The Balance Center. Doug and Lynn can be contacted at WeCare@SharingLifesLessons.com. More information and videos at http://SharingLifesLessons.com.

Tags

Events