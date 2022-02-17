Have you thought about how your attitude could affect your success? Years ago, there was a motivational speaker, Zig Ziglar. He had a catchy phrase that is often quoted, “It is your attitude, more than your aptitude, that will determine your altitude.” Actually, lots of research backs up this concept.
This idea is far from new. Thousands of years ago it was said, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” Proverbs 23:7. Your thoughts and attitude can either take you where you desire to be or keep you stuck. People who thrive in life realize the importance of keeping a positive attitude despite what they are going through.
If you think you are defeated in life, you’ll never make it. If you think you don’t have what it takes to reach your goals, life will be difficult. A negative attitude produces negative thoughts and negative outcomes. Henry Ford succinctly said it this way, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t – you’re right.”
Having a positive attitude has many benefits. When you believe that you have what it takes to reach your goals, you can make your dreams a reality. Also, keeping a positive attitude can help get you through challenges.
With a positive attitude, you’ll become more aware of the countless opportunities around you. You’ll learn to look for the good in every situation. Also, a positive attitude will help you get up after a failure and help you have resiliency to move forward despite the obstacles. Maya Angelou said, “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” A positive attitude keeps you focusing on what you can achieve as opposed to what you can’t achieve.
A positive attitude shifts your focus from your failures to your abilities. You spend more time thinking about what you can do and how you can improve. Instead of worrying about what you failed to accomplish, you become grateful for what you have already achieved. This encourages you to keep working toward the next level in your life.
If you’ve had too many bad breaks, developing the right attitude can be difficult. However, it’s possible. Cultivating a positive attitude can change your outlook and have an impact in every area of your life. In fact, research shows that people with a positive attitude are generally happier, healthier and live longer than their pessimistic peers. Here are four ways to develop a more positive attitude.
1. Identify what you want to achieve.
Consider where you are now and where you could be if you were to change to a more positive outlook. Start believing that you have what it takes to fulfill your goals. Begin each day with an “I can and I will” mindset, which will help you to move forward.
2. Accept the challenge of change.
Nothing is certain in life. Negative events will happen to everyone. The best way to stop them from getting you down, and keeping you down, is by learning from them. So, when something negative happens that you didn’t plan for, don’t give up, keep moving forward. Find out how you can move past obstacles, disappointments, or failures, and continue working towards your vision.
3. Surround yourself with the right people.
The people you surround yourself with can influence your thinking and how you act. If you surround yourself with pessimists, you’ll always be doubtful and it’ll be more difficult to see the good things that can happen to you. However, if you surround yourself with optimists, you’ll understand that you were meant to live an abundant life. They’ll help you to see the good in life, realize your full potential, and be your best.
4. Use positive affirmations.
Positive affirmations can help make your positive attitude a habit. Positive affirmations help you control your thoughts, eliminate negative thinking, and stay motivated.
When you use positive affirmations each morning, you’ll be starting your day right and you can stay encouraged by using them throughout the day.
Use affirmations that are personally meaningful to you. Here are some general ones to help you get started: “I am stronger than my situation”; “I will make it”; “Today is another opportunity to get closer to my dream.”
What about you? If you see areas where changing to a positive attitude can be beneficial, we encourage you to use the suggestions here so you can live your best life. As Jeff Keller said, “A positive attitude is a person’s passport to a better tomorrow.”