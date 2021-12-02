Green water and algae blooms are normally a sign of bad water quality. So, does that mean clear water is cleaner? Not always.
Chloride is an invisible pollutant that’s doing irreparable damage to our local lakes and streams. Chloride pollution comes from salts and is seemingly unnoticeable without testing the water. High levels of chloride in the environment can be toxic to fish and aquatic creatures and it doesn’t take much. A teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water.
Chloride levels in surface water and shallow groundwater wells have been increasing slowly across the state, especially in the metro area. Once dissolved, chloride can only be removed by reverse osmosis, which is expensive and not feasible on large wildlife-inhabited water bodies.
Winter road salt is often to blame for chloride pollution, but home water softeners also have an impact. Wastewater treatment facilities are not designed to remove it from household wastewater, so it passes through these facilities and is released into rivers, lakes and streams. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency about 136,000 tons of chloride pass through wastewater treatment facilities and into lakes and streams annually from residential and commercial water softening.
Seventy-five percent of Minnesotans rely on groundwater for drinking water. Groundwater is typically “hard” from dissolved minerals leached from underground aquifers. Hard water can cause build-up in pipes and appliances, flaky and dry skin, and hard water stains. Water softeners work by ion exchange. They use resin beads to replace calcium and magnesium ions from hard water with sodium ions from salt. Chloride is then released when it is separated from the salt through this chemical process.
Homeowners can help reduce chloride pollution from water softeners with these steps from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
- Only soften the water that needs it. Cold drinking water taps and outside spigots should not be softened.
- Soften to optimal hardness. Over-softening wastes salt and water. Some units may have been set with factory settings that are unnecessarily high, so check your settings and adjust as needed.
- Adjust the timer and increase time between regeneration cycles. Especially if you are using less water than you used or have installed water efficient appliances. Fewer regenerations create less chloride in wastewater.
- Upgrade to a high-efficiency water softener. The average water softener lasts 10-15 years, but some high-quality models can last up to 20 years depending on water use and routine maintenance. As systems age, you may notice your water isn’t as soft as it used to be or that it is using more salt than before. This may be a sign your system needs replacing. Inefficient and old water softeners add unnecessary chloride to our environment. If you are ready to replace it, consider switching to a demand-initiated unit that softens water based on usage. These units may cost more but will save money in salt use in the long run and generate less chloride.
- Try using a service. The company will deliver soft water exchange tanks on a schedule based on household size and local water hardness. This makes sure your water is softened correctly with no equipment hassles.