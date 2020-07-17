Clayton Christensen, a Harvard Business School professor, predicts that in the next 10 to 15 years, half of American universities will go bankrupt. Every year college is getting more expensive and with seemingly less return, causing prospective students to turn elsewhere, forcing many universities into severe budget cuts.
The worst victims of this downsizing are the humanities.
You don’t have to look far to realize the humanities are disproportionately represented on the chopping block. For example, Minnesota State University Moorhead recently announced that they are going to terminate over 60 jobs and 10 different majors. Among the majors being slashed are theater arts, international studies, American multicultural studies, and their philosophy B.A. Notably, their STEM programs will not be touched.
In another case, an extreme makeover at the University of Tulsa has drawn the eyes of many. The private university has been struggling financially for some time. Faculty have not had raises since 2015 and they cut 5% of the non-faculty workforce in September 2017. On top of that, in 2016-17 there was a nine-month period when TU was unable to supplement faculty retirement accounts.
The proposed solution to TU’s financial woes was announced on April 11, 2019 when former president Gerard Clancy revealed his financial austerity plan. Dr. Clancy identified such programs as petroleum engineering, computer science, and cybersecurity as growth areas.
At the same time he reduced Chinese to a minor, combined religion and philosophy into one major, and abolished undergraduate programs in theater, Greek, Latin, and Russian as well as master's and doctorate programs in art, chemistry, history and physics.
Many believe that the goal in implementing such radical changes is to make colleges and universities more marketable by offering programs which students believe will enhance their job prospects. Jacob Howland, a philosophy professor at the University of Tulsa, argued, “Tulsa is essentially becoming a sort of pre-professional school. The writing’s on the wall — they’re just destroying the liberal arts, natural sciences and humanities at TU.”
The gravamen of most complaints against these aggressive cuts, and one that I agree with, is that a university is not a job mill. It should be teaching them skills that they can use no matter where life takes them. The thought of doing a four-year program to get your B.S. in computer science, and then immediately getting a job afterward may be appealing, however what is lacking in that type of education is a preparation for the world outside of that job.
Say in 10 or 15 years we have developed artificial intelligence which is advanced enough that suddenly these coveted coding or engineering jobs can easily be automated. Not only are the people who were swindled into STEM-only programs out of work, but now they suddenly have nothing that they can offer to society. All the skills they absorbed have suddenly become obsolete.
We also need people who can contemplate the ends of technology. Elon Musk launching a Tesla into space may be a fun spectacle, but what is the value? Has science and technology devolved into progress for progress sake?
An education in the humanities covers these bases. Studying widely in the humanities doesn’t just teach a single task or prepare for a specific job, but it helps us learn how to interpret the world around us, to think creatively and critically, and to press questions about culture, society and values. The humanities are called “the humanities” for a reason. The humanities are a gateway into understanding and engaging with everything that makes us human.
Philosophy and religion students may not be the engineers of future technology or coding the next version of the Windows OS, but instead they’re politicians, lawyers, artists or journalists; that is, they will be the ones who decide how society is structured, interpret the laws, and report on the human condition worldwide. Essentially, they’re the ones who perform the tasks that only humans can, and without whom society wouldn’t be what it is today.
The wholesale destruction of the humanities that has been trending in the United States is not only disheartening, but dangerous. One can only hope that someday the people responsible for this destruction come to their senses and realize what a mistake they’re making.