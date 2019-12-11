“Så mörk är natten i midvintertid; Men se då nalkas lucia; Hon kommer den goda med ljuset hit; Hon kommer med hälsning om julefrid; Hon kommer med ljus i sin krona.”
“So dark is the night in the midwinter time; But look, Lucia approaches; She comes, the good one, with the light; She comes with greetings of the Christmas peace; She comes with lights in her crown.”
On Dec. 13, Sankta Lucia (Loo-see-ah) appears in the homes, schools and nursing homes dressed in a white robe, red sash, and a crown of candles on her head.
The oldest daughter in the home dons the Lucia robe, while the younger siblings dress in white gowns. The boys wear a pointed cap and carry a star. Lucia carries sweet saffron buns called Lussekatter (Lucia Cats) made in an S shape.
Lucia was a proclaimed Christian from Syracuse in 304. She refused to marry her pagan husband-to-be and gave her dowry to the poor. Lucia was to be burned at the stake, but was unable to burn. The officials stabbed Lucia and gouged her eyes out. She is known as the patron saint to the blind.
Legend says a woman with a white robe and candles on her head was seen around the area of Lake Vänern, carrying food for the poor during a famine in Sweden. The first appearance of a Lucia was in a country house in 1764. The custom became popular in the 1900s. Stockholm proclaimed its first Lucia in 1927.
Friday, Dec. 13, the gathering will begin at 7 p.m. and the program will be at 7:30 p.m. The Nordic Heritage Club will be celebrating St Lucia with her crown of light and a Lucia train singing traditional Swedish and English Christmas songs.
Saffron buns and other refreshments will be served following the program, along with a Christmas table with treasures to purchase that help fund the Nordic Heritage Club of Carver County. This event will be at Waterbrook Church, 8725 Church Lake Road in Victoria.
The Nordic Heritage Club has chosen 14-year-old Desiree Wolpern who is a ninth-grader at Chanhassen High School. She plays the clarinet in the band. Desiree is also a cheerleader and a gymnast.
Her family heritage is Scandinavian and Native American. Desiree’s father is Corey Wolpern, her mother, Julie Smith, and grandmother, Cheryl Wolpern. She will be a good representation of our Nordic heritage as Lucia 2019.
The Nordic Heritage Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Friday of the month from September to May. The meeting place is at the Victoria Recreation Center, 8475 Kochia Lane. Refreshments are served after the program. These meetings are open to everyone and are family friendly. For more information, contact Carolyn Spargo at carolynspargo@gmail.com.