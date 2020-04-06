https://vimeo.com/402992187
What are your thoughts as we all face the coronavirus pandemic? As we watch the events unfolding, it’s like nothing we have been through before.
It made us think about the first line from the classic book, "A Tale of Two Cities," by Charles Dickens. That line is, “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” Although Dickens was writing about two cities in the 17th century, those words could fit some of what’s happening today. We can see both the worst and best coming from this time.
Getting the coronavirus could certainly be the worst of times. Even if you don’t know anyone who gets the virus, it’s sad that other people are affected. Life has also quickly and dramatically changed in many ways.
Besides concern over the virus, there’s concern financially for many people who may not be able to work because of the “shutdown." Also, not being able to see loved ones, especially people in care facilities, creates anxiety for all concerned. Being social often benefits people, while being apart could contribute to loneliness and depression.
Unfortunately, times like this cause stress and we see other negative things happening. We’re warned about the scam artists who take advantage of people. We also hear about “price gouging” regarding certain necessary products that are in short supply.
In contrast, times like this can also bring out the “best” in people. We hear about the heart-warming stories of people, and organizations, helping others in need. On the news, we saw a 4-year-old boy who set up a table in front of his house with items that neighbors could take for free if they needed something. People are stepping up and volunteering their talents and time while still observing the distance rule.
The irony is that, in spite of “social distancing,” we, as people and a country, are being brought closer together because we’re all fighting a common enemy — the coronavirus. This virus doesn’t differentiate its victims based on political belief, ethnicity, sex, income or social status. We are all in this fight together.
We sense a renewed common bond, where before we may have felt division. Whether the division was because of political differences, strained relationships or something else, people are pulling together. Our values and priorities are being reassessed. We see even more clearly the value of our family, friends and community. People we haven’t heard from for a long time are now contacting us. We, in turn, are doing the same thing.
We recently were sent a poignant writing called, "And The People Stayed Home," by Kitty O’Meara. We thought you might also enjoy it. Here it is:
“And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.
"And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.
"And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.”
Even though we are still involved in this pandemic, we feel a “healing” in so many areas. Maybe it’s that people are already starting to live in ways that honor their values more.
People help by sharing humor, which has healing qualities, puts things in perspective and boosts our spirits. An example sent to us is, “For the first time in history we can save the human race by lying in front of the TV and doing nothing. Let’s not screw this up!” That’s our small part to help.
We think of the healthcare workers, police and first-responders who are in the frontlines on our behalf in this battle against the coronavirus. The ‘inconvenience’ we face by having to stay home is nothing compared to their risk and dedication.
What about you?
Some ideas: Even though this can seem like the worst times, we encourage you to look for the best in people and find ways to actually reap some of the benefits of staying home. Pray for the best, connect with others and let people know you care. Distancing can cause us to come together. And as we all pull together, we will get through this!