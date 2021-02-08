How would you feel if you won the lottery?
Once in a while we’ll watch a program on HGTV where people have won the lottery. They then use a part of those proceeds to purchase a dream home for themselves. The program is about finding that home with the help of the program host.
Even though the different people in the program have each won the lottery, something else has to happen for them to be able to enjoy the benefits of those winnings. And what is that? They have to claim it for the prize to be theirs. We’ve all heard stories of winning tickets that are left unclaimed. The same is true when it comes to gifts. Someone can offer you a gift, but if you don’t receive it, or accept it, you can’t enjoy it.
That got us thinking about how each of us have different gifts, which include talents, strengths and abilities, that are unique to us. Are we using or sharing those gifts to the best of our abilities? If not, why not? What might be holding us back? We’ll share some ideas about gifts.
One reason people don’t use their gifts is that they might not have discovered the gift yet.
For many years, Doug’s dad was busy farming. Then, when he retired, a friend encouraged him to explore a new hobby. Surprising everyone, even himself, Doug’s father found out he was a talented wood carver. He even went on to sell many of his beautiful carvings.
Another reason people don’t use their gifts is that they don’t feel their gifts are valuable. A friend of ours is a wonderful listener, has a warm smile and brings a feeling of peace and calmness to every situation. People tell her about how impactful her gifts are for them, but she may not fully realize the value of her gifts. Michael D’Aulerio said, “We all have a gift to contribute to the world, and when you recognize your gift, a purpose is born.”
A third way people avoid claiming their gifts is that they are anxious about how life will be for them if they use their gifts more. Sometimes they fear both failure and success. They wonder, what will people think about them if they fail. On the other hand, they sometimes fear success. They worry that success will heap extra responsibilities on them. It’s good to keep the words of Winston Churchill in mind, “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”
The fear of both success or failure can contribute to people getting stuck. For example, introverted authors can easily get caught in this situation. They write something that’s beautiful, touching and meaningful or exciting and thrilling; yet, they can be hesitant to share it with the world. Also, launching a book sometimes requires meeting with the public. This can mean having to get out of their comfort zone. So, they continue writing and perfecting in order to stay “safe.” We always encourage people to risk by getting out of their comfort zone and not let fear keep them from their dreams. Jack Canfield said, “Most everything you want is just outside your comfort zone.”
We’ve looked at using the personal gifts we have. If we look at lottery winners’ gifts, it might be easy to become envious of the gifts they won. However, a little research on the effects of winning the lottery reveals some mixed results. Some studies show that winning money does make you happier. That’s no surprise. However, other studies show that it’s easy to get used to the new-found wealth and that the initial flood of happiness can fade.
What we do know is that the strategies of claiming, developing and using our personal gifts of strengths and talents will likely help us to have continuing positive effects on our lifestyle and happiness. Henry Van Dyke said, “Use what talents you possess; the woods would be very silent if no birds sang except those that sang the very best.”
What about you? You may not win the lottery, but you always win when you use your personal gifts, your strengths and talents. What would help you to see your gifts? What do others tell you are your strengths?
We encourage you to get out of your comfort zone to let the world see you shine. As you share your gifts with others, you’ll enjoy your life even more. You may even feel like you won the lottery!