Showy Goldenrod

The Showy Goldenrod.

 Photo by Stan Tekiela

What you see is not always what you think it is. This could be my mantra for nature.

At this time of year, many people are suffering from fall allergies, often called seasonal allergies. The runny nose, itchy eyes and feeling of being run down are sometimes too much to take. So, naturally, we look around for something to blame for these unpleasant symptoms and we see many bright yellow flowers. But you would be wrong.

Stan Tekiela is an author/naturalist and wildlife photographer who travels the U.S. to study and photograph wildlife. He can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He can be contacted via his webpage at naturesmart.com.