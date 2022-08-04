In water management, many projects seek to prevent pollution from getting into lakes and rivers. But one type of project both prevents water pollution and conserves drinking water at the same time, stormwater reuse.
What is stormwater reuse?
Stormwater reuse projects collect and hold rain water on a site to use for irrigation at a later time. The smallest and simplest example of stormwater reuse is a rain barrel. Rain barrels capture rain water from rooftops of homes, which can then be used to irrigate grass or gardens during drier times. Larger projects capture rainwater from acres of developed area, store it in ponds or underground tanks, and use it to irrigate large areas of grass or gardens. The idea of capturing rainwater to use later is not a new one, but has been growing in Carver County over the past few years.
More reuse projects
Since 2012, many large scale water reuse systems have been constructed in Carver County. Part of this increase is because the Carver County Water Management Organization included stormwater reuse practices as an option in their water rules. The water rules are standards that developers follow to treat stormwater runoff when designing and constructing new developments. Other practices used to meet these rules include stormwater ponds and raingardens.
Reuse prevents lake
and river pollutionPollution in lakes and streams is largely caused by stormwater runoff--that is, rainwater or snowmelt that runs off of streets, parking lots, rooftops and compacted lawns. Runoff flows into stormdrains, which take it to the nearest lake, river or pond. Runoff is not treated to remove pollutants. Thus, anything the runoff picks up along its travels gets washed into the lake, stream or pond. That includes grass clippings, dog waste, trash, oil and more. Stormwater reuse systems collect this runoff and use the collected water for irrigation, thus reducing the amount of stormwater flowing to stormdrains and causing water pollution.
Reuse conserves drinking water
Most water used for irrigation in Carver County is groundwater that has been pumped, cleaned, and sent to our taps. The use of this water for irrigation is expensive and can stress our drinking water supplies in summer months when irrigation use is highest. Using stored rainwater for irrigation conserves our drinking water supplies and the infrastructure needed for those supplies. It also saves irrigation system owners money on their water bill because they are not paying for clean, drinkable water to put on the ground year after year.
The projects
There are 22 stormwater reuse projects in Carver County’s Water Management Organization boundaries, which include about 90% of the county. In 2021, these projects used over 38 million gallons of captured rain water, thus preventing that same amount of treated drinking water from being used for irrigation. That’s 38 million gallons of drinking water conserved and 38 million fewer gallons of runoff every year. The projects also prevented about 74 pounds of phosphorus and 25,730 pounds of sediment from washing into lakes, rivers or ponds.
What’s new
Many reuse projects use underground storage tanks, or ponds that look like standard stormwater ponds, so it is hard to tell where stormwater reuse projects are doing this great work. Here are some places around the county with stormwater reuse systems, Bayview Elementary in Waconia, Carver Elementary, Chaska Middle School, Waconia High School, and Fireman’s Park in Chaska.