Even though we wear masks, the tide may be turning when it comes to “people attitude.” Despite facial coverage, the person six feet away has a smile. Cheeks are no longer sagging below the mask. The cheeks are more perky.
And I’m not talking about COVID-19. If you haven’t noticed, it is getting warmer.
Soon we will be heading into our next season — road repair. Local officials are getting ready. The county has hit us with a levy. The city followed suit with another levy. We also have a franchise fee to shore up a financial gap if need be. (Each household pays a fee each month. Gas and electric utilities each charge $5 a month, for a total of $10, and pass on the revenue to the city.) There are also a number of our residents who are required to pay road assessments.
Thank goodness local government has our six.
The city has money to start the job. If we run out, which has happened in the past, there’s the option to bump up the assessments. And if there is still is not enough money, the city has a secret weapon — municipal bonds.
Some of you might think that I’m being sarcastic. Not at all. I am extremely happy that our city officials are NOT following that old idiom “Kick the can down the road.” The city is no longer avoiding the problem.
As we all know, we have to fix our roads! In some of our neighborhoods, there’s going to be an onslaught of repair and some of it might be disruptive. So, if you can, you should get ready.
Here’s one particular not so common scenario that most homeowners don’t think about.
Besides the obvious presence of the road repair contractors working on our streets, there is another potential infrastructure menace just below the surface of our lawns: the sewer lines.
With the shifting of the clay table that’s prevalent in a small number of our neighborhoods, along with an aging grid of some of the sewer lines and the added risk of a contractor accidentally hitting those lines, the possibility of a brown water gush is possible. It does not happen often … but it does happen. It occurred on my street just last year. And not too many years ago there was a string of ruptures that moved up the schedule to replace our older sewer lines.
In those instances, where contractors have to do a little digging, there is also some level of risk to our sewer lines. There are two types that service our homes: the main and the lateral. The city takes care of our main sewer lines.
The lateral sewer line is a different animal. The homeowner is responsible. The city will help a homeowner repair a lateral line if the city employee or contractor causes the problem. In those instances, the homeowner better be ready to show who did what to whom and when. I’m certain that if a city employee accidentally hits a lateral line, the city would fess up. But I really don’t know if a contractor who may have accidentally caused a problem would step up and say “It was me!”
Here are a few things you may want to consider to mitigate the financial risk. If you live in one of our older neighborhoods and if there’s any history of ruptured sewer lines you may want to check out your homeowner policy. Most policies do not include lateral sewer line coverage. Most times, that sort of coverage is NOT needed. But in those cases where it is, you can pay hefty price. So, if you don’t have insurance to cover lateral sewer lines, you may want to talk to your insurance company to seek out some possible solutions.
Even in those instances where the insurance company covers the lateral sewer lines, typically there is a threshold as to how much of the sewer line the insurance company will cover.
Our city knows the age of our sewer lines. The city knows which lines have been repaired in the past. It knows the history of sewer line breakage. The city is very good at sharing its information with residents. But unless you ask, you don’t get.
Cheryl, my wife, and I think it’s a good idea to take the necessary steps to avoid seeing that brown gush from shooting out of the ground. But that’s just us.