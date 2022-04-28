Back in middle school, my parents often told me that I should reach for more mature and educational books. I was infatuated with young adult fiction at the time, particularly fantasy, and regularly whipped through two or three books a week.
My reading material wasn’t the most sophisticated, which I admitted even as an avid fan of the genre. I often didn’t even like the books, at least in the traditional sense — frequently dishing out several two-star ratings a month. I loved them for how bad they were; they were ridiculous and cliché in the most entertaining way possible, and I couldn’t get enough of them.
And while my parents begged me to pick up something else, whether a memoir or an adult novel, I remained incredibly stubborn.
In high school, I took a liking to Japanese manga and anime. My favorite series were romances from the early 2000s, including Kimi ni Todoke and Kamisama Kiss, which were rather simple love stories featuring innocent high school girls and their gorgeous love interests. The plot was never too wild, and they sometimes struck me as old-fashioned or cringeworthy with their casual misogyny and cheesy lines.
But they took my mind off of school, transporting me to a fluffy, adorable universe in which I could seek refuge temporarily. With the weight of my academic responsibilities seemingly growing heavier with each passing day, I didn’t want to feel like a scholar all the time.
Manga was an escape from the pressures of the real world; I could simply laugh and squeal over a wholesome story and fantasize that I was the young heroine living inside those black-and-white panels. And so despite all their flaws, I became attached to these series and others like them.
Obeying my parents’ request, I’ve read several adult novels, autobiographies, and even a book on creative writing. And while I enjoyed them, it was a different kind of enjoyment — serious and subtle — rather than the unbridled excitement I felt while reading romance manga and young adult books. I also couldn’t help feeling somewhat guilty and inadequate when my parents told me to read something else, as though the entertainment and escapism I got from my favorite series were invalid.
While their intentions came from a good place, they often came off as condescending and dismissive to my younger self, as if they were saying, ‘Those types of books aren’t worth your time.’ Because of this, I often felt an overwhelming need to prove myself as smarter and more grown up than my classmates in middle school.
Some might consider it a waste of time to read something so clearly lacking in deeper meaning. But in reality, it’s far from something to be ashamed of. Nowadays, I still read the type of “mature” books that my parents once nagged me to read — (usually) by choice.
But every night before going to bed, I reach for a volume of my favorite manga and let myself get lost in the story. Whether it be relatively plotless action movies, slashers, or romance novels that are your guilty pleasure, what matters is that they bring you entertainment. Nothing else.