My personal legacy in the town of Chanhassen is that I am a part of the large Kerber clan.
My grandparents, Dan and Pauline Kerber, owned one of the many Kerber farms that seemed to dominate the Chanhassen landscape in the last half of the 19th and first half of the 20th century.
They sold their farm in 1958 to developers. The property was converted to the housing development of “Greenwood Shores." It remains along the west side of Powers Boulevard on the way to Excelsior.
My mother, Gladys Schueren, and my sisters and I lived with my grandparents on this farm for a time during my childhood in the 1950s. A large photo of the farm enhanced with pastels and framed in convex glass hung near the dining area in the farm house. Many dinner conversations segued into a discussion of the picture and the farm. The picture was like a cherished shrine to my mother’s family. A symbol of all they had worked for and a sense of pride for these second-generation German immigrants.
I came to cherish the picture as a sign of honor and respect toward my grandparents. When they sold their farm, the picture came to live in my mother’s kitchen in Chanhassen. The tradition of slipping into contemplative dinner conversations around the photo and the farm continued for another generation.
When my mother downsized, I assumed I would be the recipient of the photo. No one had obeyed the tradition of reverence to the farm photo as much as I had. I was disappointed to be overlooked and the photo went to live with my sister, Ann, in Idaho.
Now it is my sister’s turn to downsize and she asked me to take the photo. My spirit toward the shrine photo has long since dissipated. I accepted the photo because the reverence remains toward my ancestors, but I don’t wish to have the photo in my home.
It has become my duty (by choice) to find a new home for it. I am faced with a dilemma so many people my age share. What do I do with family relics which newer generations don’t want? I can’t blame them. They didn’t live on the farm or have any personal memories of it. They didn’t spend their childhood at the dinner table in pensive discussions sparked by the photo. Marie Kondo’s approach to simplified home decorations does not leave room for these objects.
My sister sent the photo to me from Idaho and it arrived safely, glass and all. My fresh eyes were less impressed by it than they had been 60 years ago. I took the framed photo apart to see if I could learn anything about it.
The photo was prepared by the Chicago Portrait Company in June 1929. The framed picture cost $4.50. I couldn’t help but recall the stock market crash in October 1929 and at that time my grandparents had six children all under the age of 8. Was $4.50 a hardship for them at this time? Or did the lavish cost simply add to their level of cherishment towards the picture?
I looked up a little history of the Chicago Portrait Company and found it to be an exact match for the situation I have. From 1893 through 1940, the company had several sales people called “drummers” who traveled rural areas across the country knocking on doors and offering their photo reproduction service. They did not take pictures on their own, but solicited the purchaser to provide a portrait they had at hand.
I had to assume that the portrait of my grandparent’s farm is older than the 1929 reproduction of this photo. The pictures were enlarged and reproduced. Pastels were often applied to give the black and white picture a sense of vogue. My picture also has some line drawing added to look like birds flying over the windmill. The pictures were enticing to prospective buyers as they were inexpensive.
However, the Chicago Portrait Company’s sales practices have been shamed over time. Their reproductions were made in a convex shape, making them difficult to frame unless the purchaser had a curved frame. Step in, Chicago Portrait Company with curved glass frames. The frames are now perceived by historians to have been overpriced and cheaply made. Chicago Portrait Company went on to get into more trouble due to tax evasion.
Although it can be hard to acknowledge that my grandparents were victims of this scheme, I know their joy of this photo over the years far outweighed the cost.
But now I am at a loss as to what to do with this thing. My guess is that some of you may be in the same boat. My intention is to recapture the historical story the picture has to tell, type it up and apply it to the back of the picture. I will approach a couple local historical societies to see if they can use them. Although the picture has limited residual sentimental value to my family, a little more research may give it some local historical value.
Speaking of local historical value, the old farmhouse in this picture is standing at the same spot in the Greenwood Shores development. I occasionally drive by and reminisce the farm days.
For the sake of this article I took a current picture of the farmhouse as it looks today. The only similar feature in these two pictures is the little smoke house to the right of the farm house. The current owner is a lovely young family who care for their home and children.
If my grandparents were here today, they would be happy to see this legacy. Although proud of their farm, they were wise to know that time moves on and after 100 years of serving as a family farm, it was time to serve a new purpose.