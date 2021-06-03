As we move into the summer season and acknowledge the challenges of this past year, Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen is hoping to put focus on the joy that can be found all around us.
“Summer of Joy” will be the foundation for programming at the church for the next three months and the congregation is inviting community members to join the fun.
The theme will be woven throughout Sunday morning and Wednesday evening worship and programming, highlighted by joy-inspired sermon themes.
Another component will be a community reading and discussion around “The Book of Joy,” a conversation between His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. These two Nobel Peace Prize Laureates reflect on their own lives filled with pain and turmoil, inviting readers to confront the obstacles that get in the way of joy and then introduce them to the eight pillars of joy that can provide a foundation for lasting happiness. There will be several opportunities to engage and interact in conversation around the book’s themes, both in-person and on-line.
The fun continues each Wednesday evening, June 16-Aug. 11 with a variety of activities sure to add joy to your week.
Art projects, lawn games and activities, a carnival, visits from Luther Crest Bible Camp staff, Summer Kickoff and End-of-Summer concerts (Rachel Kurtz on June 16, Dave Young and Zach Young from the band “Going to the Sun” on July 28 and The Tuxedo Band on Aug. 11), worship, live dinner music, and food trucks are all on the agenda on the different Wednesdays throughout the summer. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Kicking off the “Summer of Joy” on June 16 is Minneapolis-based singer, songwriter, and storyteller Rachel Kurtz in concert in the Family of Christ outdoor worship amphitheater at 7 p.m. Kurtz has been touring and singing for almost 20 years. She speaks frankly about love, God, parenting, heartbreak, and her infectious laugh is peppered throughout her concerts. Her songs are rife with emotion and can make you get up and dance.
She has sung at that last six national youth gatherings and her song “Make a Difference” is sung nationwide on any given Sunday. Come on out to hear her sing, you will be surprised and delighted. Prior to the concert, guests are invited to purchase dinner from Sandy’s Grill and Italian Ice food truck from 5:30-7 p.m. and enjoy games and activities for all ages on our church lawn.
Further details can be found by visiting the church website at www.familyofchristonline.org.