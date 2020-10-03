On behalf of our board of directors and our volunteers, Chaska Area Fishing With Friends (CAFWF) would like to thank the citizens of Chaska, and surrounding communities for helping us to make summer 2020 both enjoyable and memorable.
We began this year with a full slate of planned activities for the start of our second decade of operations that would begin with our annual Family Fishing Academy, 12 Family Fun Fishing shore fishing events throughout Carver County and our regular schedule of pontoon fishing and sunset cruises on beautiful Lake Minnetonka. Last year, our 10th, CAFWF conducted 102 pontoon trips on Lake Minnetonka, and eight Family Fun Fishing events.
With the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, we were confronted with the realization that it would not be business a usual, and that we could accept being dry docked for the summer, or find a way to stay connected with the community.
By observing the swiftness and precision of how the city of Chaska and the community started organizing to provide meaningful outreach through #ChaskaCares and other initiatives, CAFWF decided that we too wanted to participate in any activities that would provide a positive contribution to the community.
As part of our mission, to provide meaningful and enjoyable opportunities and experiences, we launched the CAFWF Virtual Photo Fishing Contest. Participants were invited to submit photos of their prized catches to the CAFWF Facebook page, and to include the name of the species, where caught and the bait used.
This contest was held from May-August where participants were limited to one submission per month, and a winner was chosen via a drawing. Each monthly winner was awarded a $50 gift certificate, a CAFWF official cap and assorted fishing tackle. Over 150 submissions were made during the contest, and the response was so great that we’ve decided to make this contest a permanent part of our programming.
Also due to the COVID-19 crisis, we were unable to hold our annual Family Fishing Academy which is always held, each year, on the first Saturday in June at the Chaska Event Center.
Taking a cue from the Chaska Parks and Recreation Department, who were adapting their programming to meet the new social distancing protocols, CAFWF, in a partnership with the Chaska Parks and Recreation, developed the Fishing Academy To-Go Kits. Fifty of these kits, which included a new youth rod/reel combo and a small tackle box equipped with everything needed to go out and start fishing, were distributed through the Chaska Parks and Recreation Department.
Each tackle box was also equipped with a QR code, that when scanned by a smartphone would direct the user to the CAFWF website and our library of instructional fishing related videos. This program was duplicated with another 50 kits distributed in partnership with the Chanhassen Parks/Recreation Department, and the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580.
One of the highlights of this summer was our partnership with the Chaska Police Department/#ChaskaCares to provide 25 fishing kits to local youth through the CPD’s Youth Outreach. Small group shore fishing events were held over a five-week period that afforded CAFWF volunteers and CPD officers to partner to help area youth experience fishing, some for whom it was the first time. Our thanks to Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert, Office Julie Janke and the members of the CPD for including CAFWF in this wonderful program.
Little did we realize that this year, with all of it’s restrictive challenges, would blossom and develop as it did. It says a lot about our community, and how when faced with new unexpected challenges, we have the ability to all rise and produce better outcomes for all.
CAFWF looks forward to seeing conditions improve so that we can hopefully re-engage more of our traditional core programs. In the meantime, rest assured that we will continue to work toward developing new & innovative programs that promote fishing, conservation and outdoor safety.
We would also like to thank the Minnesota DNR, our corporate and individual supporters and our dynamic team of volunteers who make all of this possible. We invite all to both visit our website, CAFWF.org, and to visit and like our Facebook Chaska Area Fishing With Friends.