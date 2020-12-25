Although we don’t have much snow yet, the ponds and other water bodies are beginning to freeze.
It is important not to forget about water protection during winter. Even when it is cold, pollutants from our lawns and driveways can still run down through storm drains and into lakes and rivers.
Here are four things you can do to protect waters and stay safe this winter.
1. Don’t let winter waste make spring messes.
Cold temperatures and frozen water don’t slow down a pup’s digestive system. Continue to pick up pet waste through the winter to prevent bacteria and pathogens from getting into lakes and rivers. It’s easy to let it pile up, but come spring those frozen piles will melt and make a real mess!
2. Be a good fisherman.
Whether you visit a lake once or set up a second (fishing) home for the season, please remember the “leave no trace” motto and take everything you bring onto the lake back out with you when you leave. Everything that’s left on lakes’ frozen surfaces ends up in the water below when ice-out occurs, leading to safety and public health issues.
3. Shovel before salt.
Shovel first and shovel often during snowstorms. If you get the pavement clear, there is no snow to become compacted and turn to ice. This is the most effective method for safe walkways. Lastly, pay attention to temperature. Rock salt doesn’t work well when the temperature is below 15 degrees. Keeping areas clear through shoveling and scraping is your best bet in cold temperatures. For light dustings of snow, try a leaf blower or a broom.
4. Be careful with unpredictable ice.
Keep yourself and your family safe. It’s never safe to skate or walk on a frozen stormwater pond. Ice thickness on small stormwater ponds is not as certain as ice that forms on natural lakes. It’s constantly changing as runoff and drainage water flow through the ponds all year long. With the unpredictability of water movement and impacts of road salt, it’s best just to stay off ponds.