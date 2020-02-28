In the mid 1850s, much of the land that is currently Chanhassen was settled by European immigrants. Many current Chanhassen residents live on property that was first settled by German immigrant farmers.
You may know the name of the original farmer who once settled and occupied your front yard and neighborhood as a cow pasture or corn field. The name “Kerber,” “Geiser” and “ Klingelhutz” were just a few common immigrant names in our area.
Farming dominated this area until the 1970s. It was then that Chanhassen took root as a city and the local family farms ceased operation.
One of these local farms that occupied what is now part of the heart of our city was the 80-acre John Brose farm. If you have ever visited the local post office, fire station or Old National Bank, then you have trodden the property of the Brose farm. If you have walked out of the Lunds & Byerlys and headed west to Party City or GNC, you have traveled the same path John Brose would have when he left his farmhouse to go to his barn. The 80-acre Brose farm was bordered by what is now Powers Boulevard, West 87th Street and Laredo Boulevard.
IDENTICAL TWINS
The Brose farm was originally owned and settled by Leopold Kerber in the mid 1870s. Leopold emigrated from Baden, Germany with his parents and siblings in 1872.
The boys from the Franz Kerber family established many farms in the village of Chanhassen. Leopold married Cecilia Brose in 1881, but he passed away just three years later in 1884. This left Cecelia with two small boys and a farm. Cecelia married Franz Dresen in 1885 and they continued to operate the farm. However, Franz died in 1900, leaving 36-year-old Cecelia widowed for the second time to raise her five children and run the family farm.
In 1902, identical twins, Frank and John Brose were born to Frank and Mary Brose of Winsted, Minnesota. The twins survived, but Mary died in childbirth. Frank Brose had three sisters who were willing to each take the twins and their 14-month-old brother, Walter.
In spite of her own tragedies, Cecelia Brose opened her heart and her home to little John Brose. John’s twin brother, Frank, was raised by Frank Brose’s sister, Agnes. The two women visited often in order for Frank and John to grow up as brothers. John loved Cecelia and often referred to her as the “best mother a kid could have."
Cecilia and her children attended St. Hubert Church and the children went to St. Hubert’s grade school. The Trutnau family was a local farming family who lived in the area that is currently near Highway 5 and Audubon Road. John Brose and Marie Trutnau both attended St. Hubert School. They met as children and later married.
At that time, many young adults in Chanhassen would marry other young people in the area. By the mid 1950s, it seemed everyone in town was somehow loosely related by marriage.
John bought his aunt Cecelia Brose’s farm and he and Marie would live on the property until their deaths in 1977 and 1978.
LIFE ON THE FARM
John Brose learned his farming skills living with his Aunt Cecilia’s family. A dairy farm drew its revenue mainly by raising and milking cows and selling the milk to produce dairy products.
In 1956 John switched over to raising beef cattle, in lieu of milking cows. John also raised hogs and chicken. The 80 acres would consist of primarily cattle pasture and crop growth. Crops were raised exclusively to provide food for the farmer’s cattle and were not sold for cash. Corn and alfalfa were the primary crops, with a smaller amount of wheat.
Running a farm was a lot of work, and most farmers did not have the financial luxury of hired hands. Farm kids knew growing up that their help was needed to handle the many chores.
John and Marie had four children — Rich, Bernice, Alice and Harold. Rich was the first to help his dad with early morning milking of the cows. When Rich moved away, it was Bernice’s turn to rise early to milk cows. Harvesting crops involved the entire family. Harold Brose recalls his Saturdays were spent cleaning the chicken, hog and cow barns.
But life on the farm was not all work and no play. Farm kids loved to go to the local feed mill with their dads. The Chanhassen Feed Mill was located east of the Brose Farm, directly west of where Axel’s Restaurant currently stands. It was at the Feed Mill that farmers would relax with one another, enjoy a laugh and share the local gossip.
The farmers would have their corn shelled from the cobs and ground up to feed their cattle. The kids would be given a nickel and enjoy a bottle of orange crush from the pop machine at the Feed Mill. Life didn’t get much better than that.
When John retired from farming, Rich and Harold Brose continued to crop farm the acreage, while their parents remained living in their home until their death.
REPURPOSING
By 1967 the village of Chanhassen had incorporated into the city of Chanhassen. The growth of the city was being planned by the newly formed City Planning Committee.
In preparation for growth, the city began installing sewer and water lines in the central part of the city. Land owners were assessed based on their property size. The Brose farm was large in acreage and incurred a very large assessment for the installation of the utilities.
Harold Brose negotiated with the city to defer payment of this large assessment. The city granted the deferment to give the Brose’s time to sell the property.
The land was then sold to be repurposed to meet the vision of the City Planning Committee.