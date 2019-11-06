All Saints Day has passed in the Nordic Countries. Beautiful lights illuminate the graveyards in memory of those who have gone before us.
The holiday season is not far away. Advent begins the 1st of December. Soon, the preparations will begin to be ready for what is ahead.
Baking and making Christmas decorations will gladly consume free time. Cookies, cardamom breads and saffron breads are filling the air with their wonderful smells.
Christmas decorations or julpynt must also begin for the season. Crafts such as paper stars, yarn tomtar (elves), candy filled crackers, and straw ornaments are among the selection of decorations.
The Nordic Club of Carver County will meet on Nov. 8 to make these decorations. The gathering is at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Recreation Center.
There are instructions on how to make the crafts and you can take them home. This meeting is a great time to fellowship. Children are always welcome. Refreshments are always served.
The Nordic Heritage Club meets the second Friday of the month from September to May at the Victoria Recreation Center, 8475 Kochia Lane.
For more information, contact Carolyn Spargo at carolynspargo@gmail.com.