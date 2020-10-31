I walked into the Senior Center the other day and my glasses fogged up. For a brief moment, I was unable to see where I was going and had a little run-in with the next set of doors. Don’t worry, only my pride was injured.
This is not new or really very exciting news; in fact, it has become a commonplace issue since the weather chilled down. Actually, this has also been an issue since mask wearing began. (I’m talking about the fogging glasses, not the running into doors part.) Is it irritating? Sure. Is it life altering? Not really. Can I live with it? Of course. Mostly, it’s a temporary inconvenience, but one I can deal with in a Minnesota winter or pandemic.
As Veterans Day is nearing, this small inconvenience pales in comparison to what our veterans and soldiers have endured, and continue to endure, in order to keep our country safe and our civil rights intact. Certainly, our civil rights are at the heart of much discussion and action right now, yet without a veteran to thank we would not even have the rights to speak up, speak out, change course, promote accountability, and much more — including the right to vote.
Carver County is home to about 4,700 of the state’s 360,000 veterans, with over 1,100 of those living in Chanhassen alone. Nationwide, there are nearly 300,000 WWII veterans. Additionally, there are 800,000 Vietnam vets, along with countless more who served in Korea, the Persian Gulf, and several other Middle Eastern regions.
These soldiers represent diversity of economy, creed and race. Most importantly, they represent all Americans.
So, whether you agree or disagree with military purposes and engagement, these are the people who were, and continue to be, willing to put everything on the line to protect your right to form that opinion. Bob Dylan once said, “A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.” Every soldier we honor on Veterans Day understands that.
So, this year, go out of your way to thank a veteran. Send a letter or make a phone call. Vote in honor of a veteran you know. Even more so, treat one to a meal, or a gift certificate to a local store. Take time to ask about and listen to their story. Each of their stories is woven into the fabric of our nation.
Finally, don’t forget that our veterans were willing to deal with dirty, dusty, foggy glasses; willing to run into walls; willing to protect the vulnerable; willing to do the unseen work behind lines to protect your freedoms.
With this is mind, “If you really want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for” — author unknown.