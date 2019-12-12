Just like the song says, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
There is snow on the ground, holiday lights are twinkling, trees are being decorated and families are gathering.
While this time of year brings much joy, it also brings more household waste — 25% more to be exact. Let’s explore some ideas to help keep waste at a minimum during the holidays.
Did you know that if every American family wrapped just three presents in reused materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields? Instead of wrapping presents in wrapping paper, consider using scarves or fabric. Other options include old maps, sheet music, or newspapers. If you do choose to use traditional wrapping paper, remember that wrapping paper can only be recycled if it passes the scrunch test — simple paper wrap can be recycled, but foil or glitter-decorated paper cannot and needs to go in the general waste. Be sure to remove sticky tape and decorations such as bows and ribbons as they also cannot be recycled. However, you can save and reuse ribbons and bows.
Speaking of gifts, about 35% of Americans have an unused Christmas present collecting dust in their closets. Instead of adding to the pile of unused gifts, you can give in ways that support your community: tickets to local theater performances, concerts, sports events, local attractions; museum memberships; gift certificates for a massage at a local spa, horseback riding, or a rock climbing lesson. You can also give your time and skill — coupons for household chores, meals, gardening, cleaning, window washing, car detailing, scheduled dog walks, or lessons in computer or smartphone use for senior citizens. Furthermore you can support your local economy by buying from local merchants. The SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce (www.swmetrochamber.com) is a great resource to find local businesses.
Family gatherings and holiday parties are a staple during this time of year. While these parties are lots of fun, they can generate a lot of waste. Instead of individual drinks, make homemade eggnog, hot chocolate, or iced tea in large quantities and prepare pitchers of ice water in advance.
If you are able, research sustainable food choices in your area, and buy locally. Skip the disposable items and serve food with washable utensils, plates, and glasses. Composting is a great way to reduce the amount of food you throw away. Some waste haulers offer curbside collection of organics. If that is not available in your neighborhood, you can dispose of meat and vegetable scraps, food-soiled paper, and freezer and refrigerator-grade cardboard at the Carver County Environmental Center located at 116 Peavey Road in Chaska.
When the fun is over and it’s time for the tree to come down, Chanhassen residents can request curbside pickup of their tree from Boy Scout Troop 337 on Saturday, Jan. 4 for $10. Email them your name, address and phone number at bsatroop3337@gmail.com.
You can also take it to the Environmental Center — they have several times for free tree drop off during the month of January. All of the trees dropped off at the Environmental Center or collected by the Boy Scouts are properly disposed of and composted, which isn’t necessarily the case for trees picked up by your garbage hauler.
Check with your hauler to make sure the trees aren’t going to a landfill. More information is available on the city of Chanhassen website (www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us).
The Chanhassen Environmental Commission wishes you a happy and sustainable holiday season and we hope to see you at Environmental Commission-sponsored events throughout the year.