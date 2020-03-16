As Carver County elected leaders, the health and safety of all residents is of the utmost importance. We write today to ensure you officials across our cities and county are doing everything they can to coordinate our COVID-19 response.
On Friday, Feb. 28, Carver County activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate and support our activities in response to COVID-19. As you know, COVID-19 is causing significant disruption to our schools, businesses, and organizations, impacting public events, employees and our communities. Activating the EOC brings together the knowledge and expertise of our decision makers to coordinate critical responses.
Carver County and Ridgeview Medical Center has also announced the launch of a drive-through COVID-19 testing site and triage hotline call center. If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as difficulty breathing, fever and cough please call 952-361-1559, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Adults ages 18-75 years-old qualify for possible testing.
County Public Health staff will triage callers to see if they qualify for COVID-19 testing. If callers qualify, they’ll be directed to the drive-through testing site. There’s no cost associated with testing, administered by Ridgeview Medical Center staff. This rare public/private partnership serves our County through a coordinated, focused response, keeping our communities safe and lessening the burden on our County’s health care facilities.
Effective communication is an important component related to managing what is now a global pandemic, so we want to provide you with the following resources and information on this topic.
- Carver County/Ridgeview COVID-19 Triage Hotline: 952-361-1559 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
- Minnesota Department of Health-School and Childcare Questions: 651-297-1304 (7 days a week, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.) or 1-800-657-3903
- Minnesota Department of Health-Health Questions: 651-201-3920 (7 days week, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)
- Carver County Public Health: 952-361-1329; public-health@co.carver.mn.us
- Eastern Carver County School District 112 COVID-19 website: www.district112.org/district-information/covid-19-information/
- Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
- CDC website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Carver County website: www.co.carver.mn.us/covid-19
While we are extremely concerned about the impacts of COVID-19, we are confident our mitigation measures will effectively keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible.
We look forward to continuing to serve you in our capacity as elected officials.