Carver County Water Management Organization is seeking help monitoring phenological data.
Phenology is the study of nature’s calendar. There are annually recurring events in nature. In the spring trees sprout leaves and flowers open. In fall, plants and trees return their sugars to their roots, drop their leaves, and settle down for winter.
Wildlife also has seasonal behaviors. Bird build nests in the spring, bees collect pollen each summer, and in the fall squirrels store nuts for the long Minnesota winter. Each of these phenological events is associated with the seasons and changing patterns in precipitation and temperature.
Phenological data can be observations of very small changes, such as the growth of individual leaves in the spring, and quite large changes, such as migration of birds.
Many events are tied together, animals and plants depending upon each other for survival. For example, birds time their nesting so when the eggs hatch there are insects out and about to catch and feed to their young birds.
Why track phenological data?Phenological events are very sensitive to changes in climate and changes are already being noticed. In many places, signs of spring have been observed earlier, and fall observed later.
As part of tracking impacts to wetlands and riparian shoreland areas, Carver County Water Management Organization is interested in phenological data to better understand the effect of changes in precipitation and temperature.
Phenological data is just one piece of the puzzle. Additionally, water Management staff also monitor lake levels, lake and stream temperatures, streamflow, spread and distribution of invasive aquatic plants, dates of lake turnover, and lake stratification.
Help observe and provide dataCurrently, there is little phenological data being collected in Carver County.
To help build this valuable database and share observations, citizens can join Nature’s Notebook. Nature’s Notebook is managed by the USA Phenology Network and can be accessed via a website, or downloaded as an app on a smartphone.
On the Nature’s Notebook website, www.usanpn.org/partner/volunteer-scientists, you can learn more about phenology, view the handbook on how to observe, and sign up to observe and report phenological data. In signing up, you can select your location which can be your own backyard.
The data collected is public, so it can be utilized by both the county and anyone who is interested in the climate.