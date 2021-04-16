The Minnesota Legislature is now well over halfway to our May 17th adjournment.
This 2021 session has seen among the smallest number bills passed onward from the House in recent history, and that has left some important issues that could have quickly been passed on a very bipartisan basis — a few of which I will describe below. Unfortunately, I fear those bills may find themselves being held up for use as end-of-session bargaining chips.
I really hope we can return to normal governance here in Minnesota, with Gov. Tim Walz dropping his emergency powers and thereby restoring the legislature’s role as policy maker. I also hope both parties can work together to pass solutions for the good of all Minnesotans, rather than play partisan games which can entangle the livelihoods of Minnesotans.
Exempting forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan income from state taxes. Currently, Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest that has yet to exempt forgiven PPP loan payments. Without such action, Minnesota businesses could owe hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in state income taxes simply for using the PPP funds as intended by the federal government. The State Senate passed a PPP tax relief bill earlier in the month with a veto-proof majority 55-12 vote.
Minnesotans need this quick fix to make sure these loans are exempted from state taxes. Waiting to take action until the end of session is causing great anxiety at a time when businesses are finally starting to get back to some semblance of normal.
Conforming Unemployment Insurance taxable income to federal limits: This proposal targets those who lost their jobs last year and now have big tax bills because of the extra Unemployment Insurance (UI) relief money they received. This proposal would exclude the first $10,200 of unemployment pay from income tax in the year 2020 and it would assure that the $600 and $300 federal relief unemployment bonuses will not be taxed by Minnesota, just as it is not taxed at the federal level.
This problem can be fixed without making any additional changes to Minnesota UI law.
Funding for schools to offer in-person summer school programming. I supported a bill that would utilize the expected funds coming in from the federal government to help defray costs associated with in-person summer school learning to help students catch up after a year of distance learning, along with funding for student mental health, as well as early-learning scholarships.
We have all seen that, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, distance learning has taken a toll on our students. We need to help them get back on track, so they can pursue the educational opportunities they deserve.
Unfortunately, these proposals, even with overwhelming bipartisan support, are being held up to be used for end-of-session negotiations. This is extremely unfortunate.
Minnesota presently has a significant budget surplus, and billions of dollars coming in from the federal government. We should be able to pass these common-sense solutions for the thousands of Minnesotans who are currently facing unexpected tax burdens, and our students who have endured almost a full year of distance or hybrid learning.