Have you ever reached the point where you feel you’re getting close to “empty” and your tank needs to be refilled? We’re not talking about your gas tank here. We’re talking about the human energy tank that keeps us going.
About a month ago we added an exciting new business to our existing psychology and coaching practice. It fits right in because we are always trying to help people be happier and healthier in body, mind and spirit. Even though the new business addition is rewarding on many levels, it involves extra time and energy.
We didn’t want to end up with an empty tank so we decided to relax, renew and rewind. We have a room in our home which we call the “plant room” because it has numerous plants in it. And soon, as weather gets cold, some outdoor plants get to move in and buddy up with the indoor plants. Maybe then we should call it the “jungle room.”
We sat in that room to relax. There’s a certain calming energy there. We turned on some soft, relaxing music, lit some candles and took some deep relaxing breaths — for the next hour. Wow! Did that feel good!
It made us recognize that the simple things in life can be the most rewarding. It’s so easy to get caught up in life that we forget to really live life. In the “busyness” of life and doing things, we forget to just “be.” The Dalai Lama said, “We are human beings not human doings.”
So, how can we put the brakes on all the doing for a bit? Life needs to go on with responsibilities, but we can make life much more enjoyable by setting aside some special time. Here are some things we enjoy that help us to relax, renew and rewind. We’ve also included some ways that others have used. Maybe you want to try some of these and add your own ideas that appeal to you.
Relaxing: What is available to you right now to help you relax? We shared how just an hour of relaxing music and candlelight helped us. The setting can help promote feeling calmer. Sometimes prayer and meditation help ease anxious energy. If you don’t have a way to make a room feel calm, you can create a corner or small space that is relaxing. This area might incorporate soft lighting, candles or a fountain. Pictures of people you love or places that you have been, can bring happy thoughts. Sometimes a short ride in the country or a walk in nature will also help relaxation. Lily Tomlin said, “For fast-acting relief, try slowing down.”
Renewing: Often the cares of today, the regrets of the past and the fears for the future can keep people from just enjoying the moment. To be able to feel renewed, the most important thing is to leave the past behind and not worry about the future. All we have is Now. It’s so easy to miss precious moments because our mind is caught up in rerunning what we should have done or planning what we should do. The moment you’re in right now is the only moment you really have. Albert Einstein said, “The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor to worry about the future, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly.”
Rewinding: Being able to rewind is important so you don’t feel like you’re getting stretched to the end of your rope. When we really give ourselves a break from doing and thinking about, or having to solve anything, we have the best opportunity to fill our energy tank. This helps to be able to move ahead with plans. When you take time, your spirit and motivation can revive and you can get more done. Research shows that people actually become more creative and productive when they take breaks. Sam Harrison said, “Sometimes we just need to put down our phones, close our eyes, and take a few deep breaths. Ideas are often in flight patterns around our brains, just waiting for clearance to land.”
What about you? When was the last time you allowed yourself the luxury of just being and not doing? We encourage you to take time to relax, renew and rewind so you can refill your tank. This can help you reap the positive benefits for your health, happiness and productivity.