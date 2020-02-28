Starting March 1 through April 12, the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf of Eastern Carver County will join other food shelves, faith communities, businesses and organizations from across Minnesota in attempting to end hunger and food insecurity as part of the 2020 Minnesota Food Share campaign.
Last year this statewide campaign raised 5.1 million pounds of food and $8 million for local food shelves. Each year, over 3 million visits are made to Minnesota food shelves.
The Bountiful Basket serves primarily the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria. Every month approximately 30,000 pounds of food is distributed serving approximately 1,200 people. During the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year the amount of food distributed and the number of individuals accommodated increased by over 30%, when compared to the same period from a year ago.
This increase in food shelf clients served is due in large part to recent efforts at the Chaska food shelf to reach out to and partner with other local nonprofits that can assist with providing food assistance to those who can benefit the most. These partnership have included Families Moving Forward, Launch Ministry, Hope House, Talheim at Auburn Manor, His House, St. John’s and New Beginnings.
More recently these Bountiful Basket efforts have resulted in new partnerships with the Carver County CDA and Public Health that have resulted in providing food to senior citizen residents at Waybury, who lack transportation, as well as food programs for area veterans and those who are homeless.
Beginning in February, the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf board has also started to accommodate clients twice a month. During its initial 13 years of operation, clients had previously been allowed only once-a-month food visits.
With this increase of food shelf client assistance comes an increased need for funding to purchase the basic food types that are not being donated on a regular basis by area families, churches and businesses. For every dollar donated to the Bountiful Basket we are able to purchase $9 worth of food through Second Harvest Heartland and The Food Group. It is estimated that this same dollar can be stretched by a food shelf into food for two or more meals.
Food donations, as well as shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, feminine hygiene, diapers and toilet paper, are always welcome. Household supplies including laundry-dish detergent, kitchen-bathroom cleaners and paper towels are also appreciated. Food can be dropped of anytime during regular open hours. Checks are accepted with online donations welcome at bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org.
The Bountiful Basket Food Shelf is a 501c3 nonprofit and is managed and operated totally by volunteers with no paid staff.
The food shelf is open everyday of the week except Thursday and is open Monday evenings and the first and third Saturday morning of each month.
Our efforts to expand our services to help more people in need is only made possible through the generosity of those who share their food and money as well as their volunteer time in helping those individuals that are in need of food assistance at this time in their lives.
Thank you for caring.