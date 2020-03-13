Scandinavian flags
Buy Now

The Nordic Heritage Club meets the second Friday of the month from September to May.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

When we think of a population of people moving from Sweden, we picture a migration settling in North America

There are other stories and places that Swedish people have moved to around the world. One place is Zmiyivka, in southern Ukraine. It is also known as “Gammalsvenskby” or “Old Swedish Village.”

This particular group of Swedish people once lived on the island, Dagö, off the coast of Estonia, which was once under Swedish rule. Sweden lost Estonia to Russia in 1721. In 1781, the 1,200 Swedes on Dagö were forced to march 1,242 miles to the Dnieper River in Southern Ukraine.

The Nordic Heritage Club presents the Stefan Quinth film about Zmiyivka, “Gammalsvenskby,” on Friday, March 13. People in the Ukrainian village still speak old Swedish, 233 years later.

Come and gather at 7 p.m. in Victoria. We have a short business meeting and then start the 63-minute film at 7:30 p.m. There will be refreshments. All ages are welcome.

The Nordic Heritage Club meets the second Friday of the month from September to May at the Victoria Recreation Center, 8475 Kochia Lane, Victoria. These meetings are open to everyone and are family friendly. For more information, write Carolyn Spargo at carolynspargo@gmail.com.

Carolyn Spargo lives on the border of Chaska and Victoria, and is active in all things Scandinavian, including the Nordic Heritage Club. Her column appears monthly in the newspaper.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you