When we think of a population of people moving from Sweden, we picture a migration settling in North America
There are other stories and places that Swedish people have moved to around the world. One place is Zmiyivka, in southern Ukraine. It is also known as “Gammalsvenskby” or “Old Swedish Village.”
This particular group of Swedish people once lived on the island, Dagö, off the coast of Estonia, which was once under Swedish rule. Sweden lost Estonia to Russia in 1721. In 1781, the 1,200 Swedes on Dagö were forced to march 1,242 miles to the Dnieper River in Southern Ukraine.
The Nordic Heritage Club presents the Stefan Quinth film about Zmiyivka, “Gammalsvenskby,” on Friday, March 13. People in the Ukrainian village still speak old Swedish, 233 years later.
Come and gather at 7 p.m. in Victoria. We have a short business meeting and then start the 63-minute film at 7:30 p.m. There will be refreshments. All ages are welcome.
The Nordic Heritage Club meets the second Friday of the month from September to May at the Victoria Recreation Center, 8475 Kochia Lane, Victoria. These meetings are open to everyone and are family friendly. For more information, write Carolyn Spargo at carolynspargo@gmail.com.