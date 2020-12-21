What words come to mind when you think of Christmas Eve? “Jesus’ birth,” “Christmas carols,” “families together,” “gifts exchanged” are some words that you might answer.
However, for some soldiers, 106 years ago on Christmas Eve, the word was “peace,” even if it was for just a few hours. Some of you may be familiar with the poignant story about the unplanned “Christmas truce of 1914.” Even if you are, it’s worth remembering. It’s one of the most remarkable stories to come out of World War I. It took place on a battlefield in Belgium involving the opposing forces of British and German soldiers.
On Christmas Eve, as darkness settled in and the sounds of gunfire faded, the singing of Christmas carols started to fill the void left by the silenced weapons of war. At first, some thought it might be a trick, a ploy to let down one’s guard. Yet, cautiously, more and more soldiers, from both sides, joined in the singing of the familiar Christmas songs throughout the night and into the next day.
Bruce Bairnsfather, a British machine gunner, later described the situation in his memoirs. As the British soldiers joined in the singing, Bairnsfather recalled hearing shouting from the German soldiers. As they stopped to listen, they heard a German soldier, speaking in English with a heavy accent, saying, “Come over here.” One of the English soldiers replied, “You come half-way. I come half-way.”
What happened next would make history and stun the world. Slowly, soldiers on both sides nervously came out of their foxholes to meet in the “No Man’s Land,” filled with barbed wire, that separated the two sides. The soldiers began to share songs, trade tobacco and gifts of rations. They passed around family photos. As dawn approached, a soccer ball somehow appeared. Miraculously, soldiers, who had faced each other in deadly combat just a few hours before, now faced each other in a friendly soccer game!
Bairnsfather wrote in his memoir, “Here they were — actual, practical soldiers of the German army. There was not an atom of hate on either side.” A German lieutenant, Kurt Zehmisch, would also later recall, “How marvelously wonderful, yet how strange it was. The English officers felt the same way about it. Thus Christmas, the celebration of love, managed to bring mortal enemies together as friends for a time.”
There were reports of similar experiences happening in other places along the Western Front that same Christmas Eve during World War I. However, the spontaneous “Christmas truce” has never happened again due to officer’s threats of disciplinary action if it were repeated.
Perhaps you have some of the same thoughts, or questions, as we do when we reflect on this amazing story of the Christmas truce. This year there has been so much unrest, hatred and strife in our country. And sometimes there’s also anger and distrust in families. We wonder, if soldiers in battle can change in a moment, give up fighting and have peace with each other, why can’t we have that happen in our families and in our country?
We believe things can be better and peaceful, but it comes with realizing that we all have hopes, fears and loves. Peace comes with being willing to put aside anger and resentment, looking for the best in each other and practicing forgiveness. If we think about the true meaning of Christmas, it’s about love and the birth of the Prince of Peace.
If we want peace, we have to be peace. Think of Christmas Eve 1914 and how brave those first soldiers were who came out of their foxholes to face the enemy. We can ask ourselves, what “enemies” are we facing? Facing our enemies can’t be nearly as risky as what those soldiers faced. Maybe enemies involve family members where there have been disagreements. Maybe our country has not treated everyone fairly and there is anger. Maybe the enemies we face are bad habits or negative thinking in our own life that causes anguish.
As we look to find peace this Christmas season, let’s try to be loving, gentle and forgiving of ourselves and others. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Be the peace you wish to see in the world.”
What about you? How can you feel the true meaning of Christmas? We hope that sharing the story of the Christmas truce helped you think of ways you can find peace in your life. If we will “be the peace,” we can have the true meaning of Christmas extend not only through the holidays, but throughout each year. We wish you peace and Merry Christmas!
Note: You can watch the award-winning play, “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” on http://tpt.org.