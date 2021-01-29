Growing up, I heard more than my share of parental warnings and advice to encourage making wise choices. Words like, “Put your hat on or you’ll catch cold” or “A penny saved is a penny earned.” And, in those teenage years of questionable decision making, “If they jumped off a bridge, would you jump too?”
Like many kids, I tested the truth of that advice, even if it meant freezing my ears to save ruining a carefully crafted hairstyle, or making a bad behavior choice just because the popular kid at school was doing it. Often, the only cure for not heeding wise advice is growing up.
We have collectively grown up these past several months. No one knows this better than our older and more vulnerable adults who have worked harder than most to stay healthy and safe. In their lifetime, they lived through more than their share of challenges. We do well to listen to some of the past generation’s sage advice.
"I couldn’t wait for success, so I went ahead without it" — Jonathan Winters.
Folks may feel paralyzed to do anything as they wait on direction from a new leader, or available vaccines to solve the problems. Hold on. This may be a longer wait than planned.
Our seniors can actively seek meaning and purpose even while cautiously waiting. Continue to try new hobbies, learn a new language, pick up an instrument, read a new genre, create art, and write down some of your life stories. Dare to use computers and cell phones to discover YouTube tutorials, join Zoom calls, play brain games, or partake in an online class.
These skills are critical and will serve you well, long after the waiting is done.
"Gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty" — Doris Day.
Research shows that older adults who keep a gratitude journal, make a daily phone call to a loved one or neighbor to show appreciation, and express thanks for completing even mundane or simple tasks are better at handling any bigger changes and disruptions that come along.
Replacing complaints with gratitude and finding laughable moments in each day can significantly reduce stress, improve attitude, and enrich daily life. (“I have the power to make me happy or unhappy today. I can choose which it shall be.” Groucho Marx.)
"Everyone wants to be Cary Grant. Even I want to be Cary Grant" — Cary Grant.
The internet, commercials, and news stations all speak into who we think we should be, or how we should think, feel and behave. It hasn’t been easy, but our older adults have proven to be amazing, important people in our community during this time — with talents, perspectives and passions to be recognized, listened to and nurtured.
The Senior Center will continue to find innovative ways to support them along their paths. John Wayne said “Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.” We can help our older adults weigh risks and outcomes, fight through fears and saddle up to move beyond them. Watch for new programs to roll out from the Center after March 1.
"Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint you can on it" - Danny Kaye.
When the canvas of life seems unpredictable and unpaintable, throw some paint up there anyway. Think outside the box. Ask for help as needed. Not trying at all may leave you with a blank canvas of missed lessons. Even in a crazy pandemic and restless political world, you can find color, hone skills, unleash creativity and create new life paintings. Yes, do it safely, but do it all the same.
"You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough" — Mae West.
There are no guarantees for longevity or perfection. Simply stated, “doing it right” means doing your best, which is always done better together.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR OLDER ADULTS
Call the Senior Center for resources and information at 952-227-1124.
- The city of Chanhassen is seeking candidates for the Senior Commission, an advisory body to the City Council that examines the needs of 55+ older adults in the community. They review issues such as housing, information and referral services, outreach and programming, and transportation The Senior Commission meets monthly at City Hall. Go to the city’s website or call 952-227-1101, for an application and more information.
- Volunteer to help put food on struggling families’ tables in our area. Food packaging and prepping help needed at Camp Tanadoona, Monday-Thursday. Text or call Sammi Pavett, The Humanity Alliance, 612-799-2450.
- Attend an Aging with Gusto workshop. Breaking through ageism in a world filled with other “isms” is a challenge. This three-part workshop will help people of all ages come to terms with the negative narrative placed on older adults, and offer tools needed to create new, positive narratives and goals. Call the Senior Center to learn more and sign up for the April 2021 session.
- Unpacking Music History, with MacPhail Center for the Arts. Join us for these free, fun and engaging zoom classes, Feb. 1 and 8, 6:30-7:30pm. February’s sessions focus on The Music of Mardi Gras, and Music Created for Activism in America. Call to register.
- The Senior Center continues to offer ongoing, remote learning opportunities for seniors, as well as many resources on aging related issues. We are also available to help seniors learn how to use online formats such as Zoom.