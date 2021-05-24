Have you noticed what’s been happening in the world? No, we’re not talking about the news where there’s plenty of anger, strife, fear and hatred. Instead we’re asking if there’s anything you’ve noticed that’s happening outside, maybe even in your own backyard. It’s spring!
Here in Minnesota, we’re always excited to welcome birds singing, beautiful blossoming trees, the many types of flowers displaying their radiant colors and hear the sound of running water in streams and waterfalls. There’s also the sound of frogs croaking and geese honking as they settle down for the night in a nearby pond.
We can get so busy that we miss seeing these gifts. Let’s look at why we want to spend more time in nature. Maybe you’ll agree it’s a good idea. Here are some ways that nature nurtures body, mind and spirit.
Nature can improve your body. Many scientific studies show that exposure to nature can be good for your physical health by improving immune function, lowering diabetes risk and helping protect the heart. And notice how there are no negative side effects.
If you want to experience nature, the good thing is, you can start wherever you are in life. If you are homebound, you can start with just opening a window and breathing in some fresh air. Then, if you can do some walking outside, it’s helpful. Check with your doctor for what’s the right activity level for you. In general, some experts suggest having 20-minute nature experiences, six times per week. Often there are parks nearby. Also, doctors are now writing nature prescriptions for “vitamin N,” the health benefit for spending time in nature.
Nature is good for your mind. Spending time in nature can help lower stress, anxiety and depression. Also, if you’re near some moving water, there are negative ions from the water that can act as a natural antidepressant. It’s the feeling you can get after a thunderstorm when the air is clean and fresh. Pierce Howard, PhD, said, “Negative ions increase the flow of oxygen to the brain resulting in higher alertness, decreased drowsiness and more mental energy.” Even a shower may help mood.
Nature can raise your spirit. We often suggest that when a to-do list seems overwhelming, take some time in nature to help you see things differently. Researchers showed that walking through a rural area helped the study participants to see their tasks as more manageable than participants who walked on city streets. Also, as people experience nature as created by their Higher Power, it nourishes their spirit.
Many years ago I (Lynn) had to take some tests to see if I had something seriously wrong physically. I wouldn’t get the test results back for a few days. In that time, I got in touch with some important lessons about life. I started looking at everything, including nature, with new eyes. I realized that leaves were not just green, they were many shades of green and so many textures. I saw flowers, trees, the sun, and everything (including people) in a different, more focused way. I appreciated life even more!
If you’ve ever been in a similar situation, you’ll relate to what I’m sharing here. Fortunately, my tests came back and I was healthy! I have gratitude for nature and life as precious gifts.
Online, we came across an award-winning cinematographer, Louis Schwartzberg. His parents were Holocaust survivors and taught him to see life through the lens of gratitude. He shares gratitude through his camera lens with films he takes of nature. His website is https://MovingArt.com where he makes the invisible, visible through time-lapse, high speed and macro techniques. We encourage you to view his astonishing work which is a beautiful, calming, visual expression of nature. He believes, “Immersion in nature increases creativity, kindness and compassion.”
Schwartzberg has been working with UCSD Jacobs Medical Center to help people heal faster by having a choice to view his videos of the forest, ocean, desert or flowers. There’s a lot of research on the effects of nature on healing, even just viewing nature from a window. Hospitals are making attempts to have pleasant views for patients and even putting planters on rooftops where patients’ rooms face an unpleasant view.
What about you? What would it be like to experience nature with the wonder of seeing it with new eyes? We encourage you to spend time in nature to get the many benefits as you allow nature to nurture your body, mind and spirit.