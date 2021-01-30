Last week we received our public hearing notice for a project rehab of our streets.
After researching the necessary city financial documents and capital improvement plan, I didn’t have time to fill out forms the city requires residents to submit prior to a public hearing to air concerns and make suggestions. Instead, I decided to share what I uncovered with you through this article.
My first “look see” was the capital improvement plan. My assumption, which proved to be off-base, was deferring major purchases to reduce expenses. On the contrary, I found dump trucks and utility vehicles that were initially purchased when I was a city councilman. And that was 20 years ago.
The estimated useful life of a dump truck is 7 to 10 years. I am certain the city has not been following its vehicle replacement plan. The CIP lists other examples where major purchases were obviously pushed out too far.
I cannot really fault anyone at the city. Most of the city’s department heads are brand new. I suppose folks could look back and lay blame. But to what avail? A former Army chopper pilot once quipped “You can look back for lessons learned purposes … But don’t stare.”
A plausible solution to avoid the purchase of the dump trucks is contractual arrangements as an alternative to maintaining its own fleet and selecting line items that require ongoing preventive maintenance. The replacement for our dump trucks alone is $1.3 million. That doesn’t address the headcount to operate and maintain equipment.
Maybe a contract to get dump trucks and drivers only when we need them is not such a bad idea. (I found other examples other than these vehicles in the CIP.)
My next hope was to find something in the budget to defray costs away from residents through operational expense reduction. A county levy, a city levy, franchise fees, and a road assessment are hitting us all at one time. I had to find something in the budget.
The first thing I did was to look for the big-ticket costs. What is the city’s high dollar items? I had to play a little peekaboo to get to the answer. The reason: a number of line items that have historically fallen under the purview of one department were broken out separately. I’m uncertain of the rationale to do this. But I will say it made it difficult to find out what city activities drove a variety of like item expenses/costs.
Here are three of the four big hitters: public safety contract with Carver County, Parks and Recreation and infrastructure.
I suspect that’s not a surprise to anyone. But what did surprise me is the city’s wages and salaries total: $5,644,100.
For a city of our size, I don’t know if it’s a lot or a little. But I do know it surpasses all of our other expenses. That being said, it may be a good idea for city department heads and council to take a serious look at what can be done to reduce this cost without having an adverse effect on our city staff.
We have a smart, assertive mayor who has new blood on the council mixed with a little bit of 13-year-old seasoning. We have a new city manager coming on board and new department heads.
Admittedly, our situation with regard to not only our infrastructure, but also our major equipment purchase requirement, is in many ways fait accompli. But with this collection of new blood, a city full of intelligence and the need and desire, I’m certain things can be affected in a very positive way.
One more thing — there may be another opportunity to take some of the shock out of the additional expenses we are all realizing. Every year, the city conducts a survey. And every year, the survey’s findings seem to be the same. The residents are happy with public safety services. The residents love their parks. The residents do not want anything to change.
The questions the survey asks appear to bring all of us to these same conclusive points. It reminds me of parents who buy their child a snowboard because that’s what he wants, but never take him to the dentist, even though that’s what he needs.
I’m hoping that this year’s survey provides residents with the reality of our situation so that we can voice our interests to make those hard decisions to make Chanhassen a great place to live, raise children and retire.